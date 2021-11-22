Welcome to California, where illegals and foreigners with terrorist ties have rights; Police who interfere are criminals

Special to WorldTribune, November 22, 2021

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

Here’s what happens in America today when a local sheriff tries to enforce our nation’s immigration laws.

On Nov. 17, documented the shocking goings-on in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the local sheriff is actively working with illegal aliens to keep them from being deported.

The flip side to the story can be found in California, where the American Civil Liberties Union is suing a sheriff for allegedly trying to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to get illegals removed from this country. We say “allegedly” because if the accusation is true, this is a crime in California today. The progressive-dominated state assembly passed a law in 2017 effectively outlawing any cooperation between local police officers and ICE in the once-Golden State.

The Sacramento Bee reported Nov. 16:

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, alleging his office skirts state law by using secretive policies to transfer immigrants from his jails to federal immigration authorities.

The suit, filed in Sacramento Superior Court by the ACLU of Northern California, NorCal Resist, United Latinos and a former inmate at the jail, says Jones is violating California’s four-year-old Senate Bill 54, which prohibits local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration law or holding inmates past their release dates until Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can arrive to take them into custody for potential deportation.

Note how the Bee refuses to use the proper term “illegal alien” in its lead.

Infuriatingly, the ACLU is painting the sheriff’s alleged crimes as an offense against the rights of illegals. In the words of its “client,” illegal alien Misael Echeveste (bold added throughout this article):

“Through this lawsuit, I hope to give a voice to other people who are going through this situation, other people who might not know English as well as me, since I was raised out here in California. Just because we weren’t born here doesn’t mean we’re not human and that we’re not deserving of rights. I’m very lucky to have a lot of help in fighting this, and I want other people to be able to fight for their rights too.”

Thanks to the ACLU, Echeveste has the gall to assert his “right” to be illegally in this nation without threat of deportation.

As this was happening, a high-profile immigration case was about to be settled in court. The Bee reports:

Ironically, the ACLU’s announcement of the lawsuit comes the same day that an immigration judge is scheduled to rule on the possible removal of Iraqi native Omar Ameen from the United States.

Ameen, a Sacramento resident, was accused of killing a police officer in Iraq and of being a terrorist leader and faced a lengthy court case until a magistrate judge threw the case out and ordered his immediate release from the jail.

Instead, as his lawyers waited outside the jail anticipating his release, Ameen was turned over the ICE officials who had a longstanding federal hold on him based on allegations that he lied on his immigration forms to gain entry to this country. He was driven overnight to a federal holding facility in Southern California pending a decision on whether he should be deported.

Keep in mind that this is exactly the kind of thing the ACLU does not want to happen in California. Ameen would be walking around freely today after being released from jail if it had its way.

On Nov. 15, the judge in Ameen’s case ruled that he could be deported:

The judge found that Amen misrepresented the facts of his father’s death — he claimed his father was killed by terrorists, while the government maintains he died of a heart attack — and also found that Ameen was not truthful when he said he had never interacted with any members of terror groups. The government had said his cousin and other family members had ties to such groups, and the judge said his cousin “was clearly a member” of such a group.

One would think that is a very excellent reason to deport a foreigner from this nation. That is, if you put the safety of the American people first. But, then, that is exactly what this is about, isn’t it?

A look at the Justice Department news release announcing Ameen’s 2018 arrest reveals just how serious the charges surrounding him were.

Big-box media outlets rallied to make him a cause celebre, robustly declaring that Ameen was not a murderous terrorist.

Whether he is or not, the fact is he lied about associating with terrorists in his own family in order to get into this country. What sane person would possibly want him to remain?

But the ruling progressive establishment prefers to give the benefit of the doubt to a Third World refugee rather than value the welfare of Americans in their own homeland. The message is clear and deliberate: the foreigner comes first, not American citizens.

It is a message that complicit dominant media outlets are more than happy to amplify. The Sacramento Bee and its affiliates’ emphasis highlights this in sobering clarity. We’ll post in triplicate for full effect:

“The big takeaway – Omar is not a terrorist, as we’ve been saying for years.” https://t.co/yFn2J0olHS — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) November 17, 2021

“The big takeaway – Omar is not a terrorist, as we’ve been saying for years.” https://t.co/2qWa35aVIg — Fresno Bee (@FresnoBee) November 17, 2021

“The big takeaway – Omar is not a terrorist, as we’ve been saying for years.” https://t.co/nbD2UXuYdi — The Modesto Bee (@modbee) November 17, 2021

It is stunning to ponder the magnitude of the dangerous game those who would provide sanctuary for illegals are playing with the lives of lawful citizens. From the ACLU statement on its lawsuit against Sheriff Jones:

“The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is inflicting this illegal practice upon people who are eligible to return to their home and communities under state law. If not for their country of origin, they would not be enduring this cruel double punishment,” said Sean Riordan, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU Foundation of Northern California. “This lawsuit shows that California must outlaw all local cooperation with ICE. It’s still too easy for local officials with an anti-immigrant agenda to find ways to exploit the law and harm our communities. It also compounds racial disparities in the policing, immigration, and criminal justice systems, in which Black and Latinx communities are disproportionately targeted for arrest, detention, and deportation.”

This is an agenda. Its ultimate goal is to rip apart the very fabric of this nation, and replace it with something else. And its adherents do not care about the casualty count among those being replaced along the way.

