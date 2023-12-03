Welcome home? Boat loaded with illegal aliens lands near Barbra Streisand’s Malibu compound

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2023

They were people.

People who need people.

A boat jammed with illegal aliens docked near Barbra Streisand’s $100 million compound in Malibu, California in the early hours of Nov. 28.

There were at least 25 who hopped off the panga boat as it reached the shores of Malibu, Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported.

So, did Babs welcome them home and make them the luckiest people in the world? With 19 bedrooms in her Malib mansion, Streisand surely could have accommodated the migrants herself, right?

No. The gates to Streisand’s fortress were not opened and the illegals disappeared into the night.

“The migrants all appear to have quickly fled the scene, meaning neither Streisand nor the scores of other wealthy, anti-border wall stars living in the area had to help them out, or offer shelter,” Daily Mail online noted.

Streisand was a major critic of President Donald Trump, referring to his border wall as a “monument to himself.”

Seeing migrants landing in Malibu is extremely rare as it is 100 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The boat landed on one of America’s most exclusive coastlines, where celebrities such as Cher, Jennifer Aniston, Will Smith and Lady Gaga own homes,” the Daily Mail pointed out.

Streisand had said of Trump’s immigration policies: “Trump only cares about this ‘wall’ in order to build a monument to himself. Just like the bankrupt ‘Trump’ buildings, the nation cannot afford to pay for his ego — not financially, not morally.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported more than 9,400 migrant encounters at the southern border on Nov. 30 alone. Of those, more than 5,800 were released into the U.S. with future court dates.

Nearly 2.5 million migrants attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Fiscal Year 2023, the highest of any year on record.

EXCLUSIVE: Video from a contact in Malibu shows a panga boat full of suspected illegal immigrants landing on a beach near his home this week. Incredibly rare to see this so far north, as Malibu is 100+ miles away from the border. Unclear if anyone caught, awaiting a CBP response. pic.twitter.com/n9tIIAaHSh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 1, 2023

