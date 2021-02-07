Time magazine all but confirms Left conspired to steal the 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2021

Time magazine, which is not a right-leaning publication by any stretch of the imagination, asserted in a Feb. 4 article that the Left forged a “well-funded cabal” of “powerful people changing laws, steering media and controlling information,” in the 2020 presidential election.

The article details “a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans.”

The National Pulse’s Raheem Kassam notes that the Time report “even confirms both The National Pulse’s reporting on former Obama lawyer Ian Bassin, as well as Revolver.news’s assertion of the involvement of Norm Eisen in what amounted to a major admission of a globalist setup to leverage the coronavirus, mail-in voting, and corporate interest to oust President Trump from office.”

Writer Molly Hall noted in the Time article: “The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort… Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding.”

Ball quotes Eisen in the article. In early September 2020 the Revolver.news website described Eisen as the “legal hatchet man and central operative in the ‘color revolution’ against President Trump.”

The Time article also notes the efforts of Bassin, who The National Pulse exclusively reported on – also in September.

Ball writes that “participants” like Eisen and Bassin now “want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”

Ball identifies Mike Podhorzer, political director at AFL-CIO, as “the architect” of the conspiracy.

“The first task was overhauling America’s balky election infrastructure,” the Time article states, adding that “an assortment of foundations contributed tens of millions in election-administration funding. The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative chipped in $300 million.”

The death of George Floyd was also leveraged for political ends, the Time article asserts: “The racial-justice uprising sparked by George Floyd’s killing in May was not primarily a political movement. The organizers who helped lead it wanted to harness its momentum for the election without allowing it to be co-opted by politicians. Many of those organizers were part of Podhorzer’s network, from the activists in battleground states who partnered with the Democracy Defense Coalition to organizations with leading roles in the Movement for Black Lives.”

As Kassam noted: “In effect, big business, big activist groups, big unions, and big media would collaborate to keep President Trump away from office” and keep all reporting on the steal “off the airwaves and social media.”

The Time article continues the Left’s claim that activists were not trying to stop Trump from winning but “rather guarantee a fair election,” Kassam noted. But one line in the article “gives the whole thing away.”

Ball reveals an 11 p.m. Zoom call on election night wherein – when President Trump was in the lead – Podhorzer stepped in to calm his colleagues down: “Podhorzer presented data to show the group that victory was in hand.”

Kassam added: “The article even claims that grassroots conservative activists came close to rumbling the plan, especially in Michigan, where observers were locked out of the counting room and placards placed on windows to stop them seeing inside.”

