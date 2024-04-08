Video exposes U.S. Air Force’s treatment of airman who refused mandated Covid vax

by WorldTribune Staff, April 8, 2024

Video showing the brutal treatment an Air Force service member received after refusing the mandatory Covid shot has gone viral.

In the video, Senior Airman Lance Castle is shown being roughed up as he is extracted from his holding cell.

The military rescinded its Covid vax mandate in January of 2023.

In September of last year, Castle was found not guilty of all charges against him.

Honor their memory: The ‘shot heard round the world’

And the military under Joe Biden wonders how it can’t meet its recruitment goals.

Your Choice

  , ,

Video exposes U.S. Air Force’s treatment of airman who refused mandated Covid vax added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →