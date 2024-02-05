Unreported terror invasion; Trump warns GOP to kill bill

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2024

In fiscal year 2024, which began in October 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported encountering 50 individuals on the FBI’s terror watch list trying to enter the United States illegally.

In the fiscal year ending 2023, the total was 736. In the two years between fiscal year 2017 and 2019, Border Patrol agents apprehended a total of 11 people on the terrorist watch list.

“Many within the Biden administration, including Secretary Mayorkas, have repeatedly assured us that the vetting process at the border is comprehensive and complete,” John Fabbricatore, a retired ICE field director who now sits on the National Immigration Center for Enforcement’s (NICE) board, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “However, we continue to witness alarming instances where terrorists are able to freely roam the United States for months after being released at the border before their criminal and terrorist histories come to light.”

“There are people on the terrorist watch list that are apprehended all the time coming across the border,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a Feb. 4 press conference. “The United States of America and the president do not know how many people have crossed the border illegally, who are on the terrorist watch list, and have never been seen.”

One individual on the terror watch list was released and allowed to roam freely for nearly a year before being arrested in Minnesota in late January, according to an internal federal memo obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The unnamed individual, who the memo only identifies as a member of the Somali terror group al-Shabaab, was released shortly after being caught illegally crossing the southern border near San Ysidro, California on March 13, 2023, according to the memo. The Terrorist Screening Center “deemed him a ‘mismatch’ ” after running his name through the terror watch list, according to the memo, which was sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

However, on Jan. 18, 2024, the Terrorist Screening Center “made a re-determination” that the individual was “a confirmed member of al-Shabaab” and was involved in the use, manufacture or transport of explosives or firearms, the memo states. Two days later, ICE apprehended the al-Shabaab member in Minneapolis.

Then there is the viral video that has been seen over 1.5 million times on X in which a man claims a Denver police officer told him “off the record” that the department has arrested 50 Al Qaida members in the past two months (see below).

The Denver Police said in a statement: “The claim that Denver Police have arrested more than 50 Al Qaida members in the last two months is false.”

Critics of the new border bill proposed by the Senate say it does nothing to stop the flow of migrants and from more terrorists slipping unseen across the border.

Up to 8,500 migrants will be allowed to cross the border in a single day without triggering the declaration of an emergency under the new legislation, which is backed by Senate Democrats and some key Republicans.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene noted: The Senate border surrender deal is DOA in the House. We are going to impeach Mayorkas this week, not empower him with a legalized invasion of 1.8 million per year with amnesty while funding the defense of other country’s borders.”

Former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social:

