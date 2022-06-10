Unreported responses to Jan. 6 hearings; New panel on why Americans didn’t watch?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2022

Can it be considered a show trial if no one watches it?

Democrats, and the two Never-Trump RINOs along for the ride, on Thursday attempted to impeach Donald Trump before he even runs for another term as the Select Committee on Jan. 6 held its first hearing in prime time. If you happened to be in an airport, you may have caught a glimpse of the live spectacle.

For those who prefer their trials to present just one side of the story, it was phenomenal television (or so we hear).

Trump, in a response ignored by the legacy media who gleefully broadcast the show on Thursday, noted: “So the Unselect Committee of political HACKS refuses to play any of the many positive witnesses and statements, refuses to talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities that took place on a massive scale, and decided to use a documentary maker from Fake News ABC to spin only negative footage. Our Country is in such trouble!”

RINO Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming read an excerpt from one of Trump’s tweets on Jan. 6 in which he wrote: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.”

What Cheney neglected to do was read Trump’s complete post, in which he added: “Go home with love & in peace.”

Trump added:

“Many people spoke to me about the Election results, both pro and con, but I never wavered one bit — follow the facts and proof. The 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen…And look at our Country now — not pretty!!!

“The Unselect Committee didn’t spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers, far greater than the Fake News Media is willing to report, or that the Unselects are willing to even mention, because January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again. It was about an Election that was Rigged and Stolen, and a Country that was about to go to HELL..& look at our Country now!

“The Unselect Committee of political Thugs, essentially the same group who brought you the now fully debunked and discredited RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX (and many others!), refused to study and report on the massive amount of irrefutable evidence, much of it recently produced, that shows the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen. They want NOTHING to do with that topic because they cannot win on the facts. CANCEL & DENY, call it “THE BIG LIE,” is all they can do. Corrupt Politicians!”

Retired USAF Gen. Thomas McInerney noted in a Telegram post: “Our nation’s capital was literally set on fire by BLM and Antifa, but we’re supposed to believe January 6th was the insurrection and the 2020 riots were ‘mostly peaceful.’ ”

McInerney added that questions the committee will almost certainly not be asking include:

• Who planted the J5 Pipe Bombs?

• Who is Ray Epps?

• Why didn’t Nancy Pelosi secure the Capitol?

• Why did Capitol Police usher protestors in?

• Why wasn’t Ashli Babbitt’s killer charged?

• How many Feds were involved?

In an analysis for Just the News, Aaron Kliegman noted: “With the credibility of the media and political establishment already reeling from a succession of Democrat-friendly narratives being debunked, Thursday night’s prime-time spectacle — the first of what’s expected to be a marathon of six total Jan. 6 public hearings over the next two weeks — added to a growing list of stories, widely accepted in elite circles, put out by bureaucrats, politicians, and the mainstream media that were later called into question due to new information.”

That new information included a Just the News report on Wednesday that the Pentagon first raised the possibility of sending National Guard troops to the Capitol on Jan. 2, 2021, citing government memos that validate former Trump administration officials’ long-held claims about their efforts to provide extra security.

An internal Capitol Police report about Jan. 6 “indicates significant security failures that day under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s watch,” according to a report by Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, the Babylon Bee, a satire site for people with a sense of humor and pretty much everyone who isn’t a legacy media fact-checker, posited that a new committee was formed to investigate why no one watched the Jan. 6 Committee hearing on Thursday.

“The House of Representatives passed a resolution Friday to establish a June 9th Committee to investigate the poor ratings performance of the January 6th Committee,” the Bee wrote. “Democratic leadership is reportedly thrilled to get back to work for the American people by finding out why the American people don’t care what they have to say.”

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who has produced more fiction than Stephen King, is on the Jan. 6 Committee. The Bee wrote that Schiff “has also joined this new committee. ‘It’s not a conflict of interest because I have the memory of a goldfish,’ he said. ‘I make hyperbolic statements about everything equally. No favoritism here!’ ”

The Bee continued: “Schiff went on to condemn the low ratings of the Jan 6th committee as the final nail in the coffin of democracy. He then tried quoting Star Wars but ended up alienating half the fanbase.”

The new committee, the Bee wrote, will be headed up by New York socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“As her first official act as chairwoman, AOC has issued subpoenas for members of the Nielsen family to find out why they allowed everyone to not watch the January 6th Hearings,” the Bee concluded.

