Unreported: Israel study links Covid vaccine to increase in cardiac arrest events for young men and women

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 2, 2022

Israeli researchers in a new study found a 25 percent increase in cardiovascular-related emergency calls in the young-adult population following the rollout of the Covid vaccines.

No similar increase was found due to Covid infection alone, according to the study which was published on April 28 in the scientific journal Nature.

Major media, which have long insisted that Covid infection causes cardiovascular-related problems at a much greater rate than the vaccines, have ignored the study.

In their study, the Israeli researchers used data from Israel National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) related to “cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome EMS calls in the 16- to 39-year-old population” between 2019 and 2021. This enabled them to compare baseline (pre-Covid epidemic) to Covid epidemic without vaccines, to Covid epidemic following widespread vaccine injections.

An increase of over 25% was detected in both call types during January–May 2021, compared with the years 2019–2020, the researchers found. That is to say, “increased rates of vaccination … are associated with increased number of CA [cardiac arrest] and ACS [acute coronary syndrome],” the researchers said. By contrast, the study “did not detect a statistically significant association between the COVID-19 infection rates and the CA and ACS weekly call counts.”

While the dangers of myocarditis for young males have gained widespread attention, the new Israeli study found a larger increase in cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome events among females that was linked to the Covid vaccines.

Myocarditis is known to be a “major cause of sudden, unexpected deaths in adults less than 40 years of age and is assessed to be responsible for 12–20% of these deaths,” the study’s authors note. They add that their findings have been mirrored by researchers in Germany and Scotland.

Israel health authorities and the U.S. Centers of Disease Control (CDC) have acknowledged a link between the Covid vaccines and specific cardiovascular complications. The risk of myocarditis after receiving a second vaccine dose is now estimated to be between 1 in 3,000 to 1 in 6,000 in men aged 16 to 24.

Major media have ignored this scientific fact as well.

