United Way commits to ‘leveraging all of our assets’ to exclude poor whites in fight against ‘systemic racism’

The United Way has gone full social justice warrior.

Item: The local United Way chapter in North Carolina’s Triangle area (Raleigh-Durham) is helping to fund a new project that offers land at a lowered price to impoverished people… as long as they are not white:

The Triangle Land Conservancy had applied for [United Way] money for its Good Ground Initiative, which uses its conservation tools and resources to increase land ownership, retention and economic opportunities for people of color.

TLC is receiving the money under what the United Way of the Greater Triangle calls a “Anti-Racism Capacity-building grant.”

Financially struggling white people need not apply. From the Triangle Land Conservancy website:

Because the right to develop is permanently severed from the land, the appraised value of conserved property is markedly less than its fair market value, allowing TLC to sell it at a reduced price to farmers, foresters, and other land seekers of color who can still utilize the land for a multitude of uses. Selling the property transfers ownership and management responsibility from TLC to the new landowners, who become the land’s stewards.

For United Way, supporting projects such as this is specifically done in the name of fighting “systemic racism,” the News & Observer makes clear:

[W]ith the United Way’s new Anti-Racism Community Fund, whose purpose is to eradicate poverty systemically through an anti-racist approach, the Triangle Land Conservancy was an excellent candidate to receive the funds. The fund launched last year and has supported 29 local nonprofits’ equity and anti-racism initiatives with allocations totaling $425,000.

From the UW Greater Triangle Anti-Racism Community Fund web page:

The Anti-Racism Community Fund commits to fighting for justice through action, community empowerment, and the dismantling of systems that perpetuate racism and keep our neighbors in poverty. That can only happen by educating community members on important issues, mobilizing residents to create community-level solutions, and supporting local leaders to create systemic change.

The Anti-Racism Community Fund will invest in:

Local leaders of color to build resource capacity and create environments where Triangle-area residents hold the power needed to create community-level change

Nonprofits with systemic approaches to dismantling racist structures in housing, food, health, workforce, or education

The more one reads, the more radical things get:

The Fund’s distributions will support projects that:

Build, train, and coach local leaders to create systemic change

Identify social justice leaders who need an immediate infusion of financial support

Build capacity for organizations with proven approaches to dismantling systemic racism in local communities

Support anti-racism training and education for the community

Support direct service programs with an intentional commitment to dismantling racism

A quick Internet search reveals similar initiatives at United Way chapters across the nation. Which is not surprising, considering this poisonous mindset is coming from the national organization itself.

The national United Way’s website contains a “Anti-Racism and Ethnic Discrimination Statement” that fully unmasks this group’s hardline social agenda:

We recognize structural racism/ethnic discrimination and other forms of oppression have contributed to persistent disparities which United Way seeks to dismantle.

We acknowledge that these inequities are the result of policies and practices that work to marginalize entire populations of people.

We commit to leveraging all of our assets (convening, strategic investments, awareness building, advocacy) to create more equitable communities.

Read that last sentence again. The United Way is pledging to use all the resources at its disposal to further the fight for racially polarizing “social justice.”

Please remember that if ever you find yourself asked to support this fraudulent organization.

Oh, and you might want to browse through a list of United Way’s numerous corporate “partners” and decide if you want to give these companies your money either while you are at it.

The rot at United Way is continuing on a trajectory that was inevitable.

In Feb. 2020, WorldTribune documented how UW operates as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, posing as a venerable community charity alliance while in fact featuring most of the same toxic traits possessed by culturally leftist activist NGO “humanitarian” groups.

United Way not only boosts the Third World refugee invasion of America by helping to settle the interlopers in local communities but actually works overseas as well:

But this treasonous activity in the U.S. is not enough for The United Way. It is also laboring to inundate Europe with refugees as well:

“United Way is working with local communities, governments, NGOs and corporate partners to address the long-term needs of the hundreds of thousands of refugees entering Europe and their host communities,” a page titled “Our Response to the European Refugee Crisis” states.

“United Way has established a Refugee Crisis Coordination Group with on-the-ground representatives in the UK, France, Hungary, Germany, Spain, Romania and Poland. It is led by our Paris office with support from the US and Canada. We are working closely with a broad cross-section of NGOs, businesses and governments throughout the region.”

We also pointed out how UW worked to financially aid the ACLU:

Similar to so many radical outlets that carry water for the immigration invasion of the West, The United Way is also devoted to fighting against “racism.” This includes directly financially supporting the hardline leftist American Civil Liberties Union.

In 2016 The United Way conducted a “Shining a Light Initiative” that included a campaign loftily titled “Conversations on Race in America.” “These round tables, town halls and discussions will bring communities together with local and national leaders to confront racism and bias and highlight solutions,” the organization declared. “These forums will showcase best practices in eliminating racial inequality and bias, and will provide tools for communities to continue these important discussions.”

Grantees under this initiative included two ACLU chapters, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California and the ACLU of Minnesota Foundation.

Yet United Way Greater Triangle in North Carolina pathetically wants people to believe its actions are objective. Even as it admits it is excluding particular races (one only, of course) from its charitable endeavors. From the News & Observer piece:

“It is not political to be anti-racist,” [United Way of the Greater Triangle CEO Eric] Guckian said.

In the context of a nonprofit, anti-racism work means being more intentional about the types of groups and initiatives that get funding. It also means acknowledging that people of color face greater socioeconomic disparities that are systemic and prevent them from breaking out of the cycle of poverty….

In its 100-plus year history, United Way has reaffirmed its position as a nonpartisan organization.

“We all personally, and systemically, need to embrace the fact that racism is a stain — a permanent stain — on this country,” said Guckian, who previously served under former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican who is now running for U.S. Senate. “We cannot move forward if we don’t recognize, not only its existence then, but its existence now.”

The sad joke in all of this is that a so-called charitable group posing as an umbrella representing an entire community is deliberately favoring certain members of that community over others based solely on race. If you are the wrong color, don’t expect the United Way to help you through a tough time.

It’s time to roll out a new national ad campaign featuring NFL players like in the good old days. Only with a slight edit in the script:

“Thanks to Cultural Marxism, it works for only a racially select few of us, the United Way.”

