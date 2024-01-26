UN funneling $1.6 billion in mostly U.S. taxpayer funds to illegal aliens

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2024

In its newly released 2024 “Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela” (R4V for short), the United Nations confirmed it plans to hand out $1.6 billion to illegal aliens who plan to cross into the United States.

That money comes mostly from U.S. taxpayers.

Despite the R4V plan title naming Venezuelans as recipients of this aid operation, the UN document’s fine print says the funds will be distributed to “multiple other nationalities.”

“The UN, with the helping hands of 248 named non-governmental organizations, is indeed giving debit cards to illegal migrants — funded, in large part, by U.S. taxpayers,” Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies wrote for the New York Post in a Jan. 22 analysis.

“With the United Nations and NGOs as fronts, the United States is paying for its own border crisis. It’s a truth that can’t be ‘fact checked’ away,” Bensman added.

That money is most often handed out to illegals in the form of pre-paid, rechargeable debit cards as well as hard “cash in envelopes,” bank transfers, and mobile transfers the U.S. border-bound migrants can use for whatever they want.

The UN documents “clear up any mystery about what the UN and NGOs are doing on the migrant trails and leaves no room for supposedly debunking ‘fact checks,’ ” Bensman wrote.

“Over the past three years, I have visited UN waystations featuring long lines of U.S.-bound immigrants applying for aid to clipboard-wielding workers handing out cash cards and other goodies, from Reynosa and Monterrey in the north of Mexico to Tapachula in the far south,” Bensman added.

