U.S. taxpayers on the hook for $13 billion for Pfizer’s Covid drug which ‘doesn’t work’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2024

Two recent studies blow the lid off the effectiveness, if any, of Paxlovid, the Covid-19 oral pill brought to you by Pfizer that the U.S. government spent $12.6 billion of taxpayer dollars on, according to a April 5 analysis.

The first study was made possible by “Pfizer funds (though they noticeably don’t use the brand name Paxlovid in the study),” Jordan Schachtel wrote in The Dossier blog. The study “finds that Paxlovid does not actually work. They’ve known this since July 2022, but for reasons unknown, waited two years to publish the results.”

“The time to sustained alleviation of all signs and symptoms of Covid-19 did not differ significantly between participants who received nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) and those who received placebo,” the authors write in this New England Journal of Medicine study, which was published on April 3.

Pfizer claimed in a press release announcing the rollout of Paxlovid that its preliminary data showed an 89% reduction in hospitalization and death for Covid patients who took the pill.

“Curiously, the Pfizer-funded study concluded in July 2022, just months after Paxlovid became available, but this seems to be the first time that results have been public,” Schachtel noted.

“Now, hundreds of millions of manufactured doses later, the most sophisticated apples to apples comparison shows that it isn’t effective whatsoever,” Schachtel added.

Then there is “Paxlovid rebound,” which is short for Covid symptoms coming back after the individual takes a course of Paxlovid.

When Paxlovid was rolled out, Pfizer claimed that Paxlovid rebound was inconsequential, amounting to 1 or 2 percent of patients who were prescribed the drug.

But a late March study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that about 1 in 4 patients on Paxlovid suffered from “Paxlovid rebound.”

“This study didn’t just analyze the presence of viral fragments. It found that 24.5 percent of enrolled patients on Paxlovid suffered from *symptomatic* rebound,” Schachtel noted.

That is not very rare. Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci, by the way, both had bouts of “Paxlovid rebound.”

“Pfizer first scammed the world with its ‘100% safe and effective’ Covid mRNA vaccines, and as it turns out, that was just the opening salvo from a pharmaceutical cartel that is inundated with corruption and deceit,” Schachtel wrote. “Now who will be held accountable for the greatest pharmaceutical fraud and swindle operation of all time?”

