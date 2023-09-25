U.S. taxpayer dollars are funding 57,000 Ukraine state salaries

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2023

CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday reported on how some of the billions in U.S. taxpayer dollars going to Ukraine are being spent.

The report highlighted how U.S. military equipment has saved Ukrainian military and civilian lives. Few critics could argue with that result.

What infuriated many observers, however, was the fact that U.S. tax dollars are also paying the salaries of 57,000 of Ukraine’s state employees, are subsidizing private businesses and helping them gain new customers overseas via USAID, and are even buying seed and fertilizer for Ukrainian farmers.

“We have less than 19,000 Border Patrol agents but are funding 57,000 first responders in Ukraine,” said Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “A disgrace!”

“Perhaps the most controversial discovery is the financial support for Ukrainian farmers, considering Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is currently lodging proceedings against several European Union neighbors who have banned imports of Ukrainian grain – without the EU’s permission,” Jack Montgomery wrote for The National Pulse on Monday.

The Biden administration has already sent tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine in non-military aid. Meanwhile, the Biden team’s assistance to Hawaii following devastating wildfires currently stands at around $3.17 million.

Congress is prepared to green light billions more in U.S. taxpayer funds for Ukraine and few lawmakers are standing up to stop it even as polling shows the American public wants to funding spigot turned off.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul is one of the few in the Senate to stand against the blank check policy backed by so many of his GOP colleagues.

Paul said last week:

“With no clear end in sight, it looks increasingly likely that Ukraine will be yet another endless quagmire funded by the American taxpayer. That’s why public support for the war is waning. A CNN poll from August shows that a majority of Americans now oppose Congress authorizing additional funding to Ukraine.

“The Senate leadership of both parties know this. That’s why they are trying to hold the federal government hostage by inserting the $24 billion aid request in a continuing resolution: to force our hand. Either we fund an endless war in Ukraine or the uniparty will shut down the federal government and make the American people suffer.

“This is a clear dereliction of duty, and I will not stand for it. My colleagues: As representatives of the American people, you should not stand for it. The bill that comes before us should be about funding our own government, not anyone else’s. I will do everything in my power to block a bill that includes funding for Ukraine.”

One of the lone voices in the House against continued funding for the war in Ukraine is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

MTG wrote on social media: “We are funding 57,000 Ukrainian first responders! All while we have a shortage of Border Patrol agents, police, firefighters, and nurses in America! We have less than 19,000 Border Patrol agents but are funding 57,000 first responders in Ukraine. A disgrace! This dangerous proxy war with Russia is going to lead us into WW3 and our children should not be fighting it. We should be seeking peace in Ukraine, not more war and death. NO MONEY TO UKRAINE!!”

