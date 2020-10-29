Twitter suspends Border Protection chief after he tweets on success of Trump’s wall

by WorldTribune Staff, October 29, 2020

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan took to Twitter on Wednesday to tout the success of President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Morgan tweeted: “Every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs from entering our country.”

Twitter suspended Morgan’s account.

“According to screenshots shared exclusively with The Federalist, Twitter locked Morgan’s account Wednesday afternoon for apparently violating platform rules governing ‘hateful conduct’ after the commissioner attempted to tweet about the wall’s benefits,” The Federalist reported.

Twitter wrote in an email explaining Morgan’s suspension: “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,”

“If you look at the tweet in question again,” Morgan told The Federalist, “every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, and pedophiles from entering our country. It’s just a fact.”

Twitter, Morgan said, blocked the post anyway and reprimanded the commissioner without consulting with the Department of Homeland Security to discuss the efficacy of the border wall stopping criminals from illegally entering the country.

“I’m sure somebody on that Twitter team has heard that everyone that illegally enters are just good people looking for a better way of life,” Morgan said, emphasizing that the company’s suspension ultimately harms the American people by leaving uncountered the left-wing refusal to acknowledge the dangerous foreign citizens who trespass across the U.S. border, almost always with the help of international criminal drug cartels. “The American people ultimately don’t get to hear the truth because someone at Twitter, based on their own ideology, pushed a button to prevent the truth from coming out.”

On Wednesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during a Senate hearing that his company has no evidence that the explosive New York Post reports on Hunter Biden were Russian disinformation or that the emails are not authentic. The social media giant banned those posts and suspended the account of the Post, the fourth-largest circulating paper in the U.S.

“Ok, for both Mr. Zuckerberg and Dorsey, who censored, censored New York Post stories, or throttled them back, did either one of you have any evidence that the New York Post story is part of Russian disinformation or that those emails aren’t authentic?” Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, asked. “Do you have any information they’re not authentic or that they are Russian disinformation?”

“We don’t,” Dorsey responded.

“So, why would you censor, why did you prevent that from being disseminated on your platform that is supposed to be for the free expression of ideas, in particular true ideas?” Johnson asked.

“We believed it fell afoul of our hacking materials policy,” Dorsey said. “We judged in the moment–”

“But what evidence do you have that it was hacked?” Johnson asked. “They weren’t hacked.”

“We judged in the moment that it looked like it was hacked material,” Dorsey said.

“You were wrong,” Johnson said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, ripped into Dorsey for his company’s censorship of the New York Post story and its suppression of conservative voices.

