Trump’s predictions on 2024 and his opponent: Not Biden and ‘it will be a free for all’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 31, 2023

Donald Trump said he is hoping for a rematch with Joe Biden but doesn’t think it will happen.

Neither Biden or Kamala Harris will top the Democrat Party’s ticket in the 2024 election, Trump predicted, leaving a “free-for-all” battle for the nomination.

Trump told Breitbart News in an interview from his Mar-a-Lago home that Biden is “a cheater. He’s a scoundrel. He’s a bad guy. But in his life, he’s always been able to convince people he’s this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do. All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together. So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can’t believe he’s going to be the nominee.”

Who would then replace Biden atop the Democrat ticket?

Trump said he does not know, but he also does not think it will be Harris because of her failures on major national policy issues.

“There’s a whole thing that it has to be Kamala because of the whole deal with [Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina]. I don’t think they’ll get her by,” Trump told Breitbart.

As for who the Democrat nominee will be, Trump said; “That I can’t tell you. There will be a point at which it’s a free-for-all.”

“I don’t think that Biden will make it to the gate,” Trump added.

Trump posted the following to Truth Social:

“As the New Year fast approaches, I would like to wish an early New Year’s salutation to Crooked Joe Biden and his group of Radical Left Misfits & Thugs on their never ending attempt to DESTROY OUR NATION through Lawfare, Invasion, and Rigging Elections. They are now scrambling to sign up as many of those millions of people they are illegally allowing into sour Country, in order that they will be ready to VOTE IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024.

“It’s becoming more and more obvious to me why the ‘Crazed’ Democrats are allowing millions and millions of totally unvetted migrants into our once great Country. IT’S SO THEY CAN VOTE, VOTE, VOTE. They are signing them up at a rapid pace, without even knowing who the hell they are. It all makes sense now. Republicans better wake up and do something, before it is too late. Are you listening Mitch McConnell?”

Other Trump posts to Truth Social on Saturday put the world in perspective according to his and what is arguably an objective point of view:

