Paralegal testifies Alvin Bragg’s office deleted evidence without notifying Trump attorneys

by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2024



Three pages of phone records between convicted liar Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Keith Davidson were deleted from evidence by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg without notifying Donald Trump’s lawyers, a paralegal in Bragg’s office testified on Friday.

Trump attorney Emil Bove questioned paralegal Jaden Jarmel-Schneider about the pages of 2018 phone records between Davidson and Cohen that Bragg’s office had deleted.

The altered call records were submitted into evidence in the Trump hush money case, but Bragg’s office did not tell Trump’s legal team that three pages were missing, reports from Friday’s court proceedings said.

Tampering with evidence is a class E felony in New York.

Trump’s defense also made a motion for a mistrial, which Judge Juan Merchan denied. Merchan also limited the scope of Trump’s legal team in defending the former president by limiting what former Federal Election Commission Chairman Bradley Smith could say when testifying about campaign finance-related issues.

According to The Federalist, Smith was expected to testify that “almost anything a candidate does can be interpreted as intended to ‘influence an election’ ” though “not every expense that might benefit a candidate is an obligation that exists solely because the person is a candidate.”

Merchan ruled Smith can now only testify to the “general background as to what the Federal [Election] Commission is, background as to who makes up the FEC, what the FEC’s function is, what laws, if any, the FEC is responsible for enforcing, and general definitions and terms that relate directly to his case, such as for example ‘campaign contribution.’ ”

Additional phone records between Daniels manager Gina Rodriguez and then-National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard regarding Daniels’ claim about her alleged affair were also deleted, according to The Epoch Times.

Before Cohen took the stand on Monday, Trump said: “I should be out campaigning now instead of sitting in a very cold courthouse all day long. This is a Biden prosecution. It’s election interference at a level that nobody in this country has ever seen before. “This all comes from in the White House.”

Insanity! How on earth is this not a felony committed by Bragg and his minions? It sure would be if team Trump did it. I’d love if we had actual journalists that would report on this ongoing travesty. Sadly, proper journalism is dead. They’re just scribes for the regime. https://t.co/vQkLDk3t1T — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 10, 2024

At Trump trial today. Some observations: 1) we started in Trump Tower with a beautiful view of Central Park. Then you come to a dingy court house with people like Alvin Bragg. They prevent his supporters from getting too close to the court house, and they prevent his friends… — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 13, 2024

