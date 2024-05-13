‘Populism is democracy’: Pelosi shut down at Oxford debate

by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Last month, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went to Oxford University to participate in a debate over the question of whether populism is a “threat to democracy.”

Pelosi defined populism as an “ethno-nationalist populism, generated by an ethnic negativity to immigrants, people who are different from them and the rest” (in other words, populists are racist).

(Pelosi’s full remarks can be seen here.)

Pelosi then got schooled by former Mumford & Sons lead guitarist Winston Marshall, who is now a podcaster for The Spectator:

