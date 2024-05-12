Border authorities report 175,000 ‘gotaways’ thus far in FY2024

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 12, 2024

There have been approximately 175,000 “known Gotaways” so far in Fiscal Year 2024, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told Fox News. That averages out to nearly 800/per day.

Gotaways are those who are “seen or detected” illegally crossing the border but are not apprehended.

Just last month, CBP revealed that southern border apprehensions between ports of entry exceeded a million in just the first six months of FY 2024.

“The apprehension numbers would likely have been much higher if the Biden administration weren’t funneling tens of thousands of other aliens through the ports — and if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott weren’t taking unprecedented steps to secure his state’s border with Mexico,” the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) noted.

In March, Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 137,500 illegals at the southern border, for a total of nearly 1.032 million in the first six months of FY 2024.

By comparison, between FY 2008 and the outset of the Biden administration in FY 2021, agents never apprehended more than 860,000 illegal entrants total in any given fiscal year, and in most of those years apprehensions never exceeded a half million.

Border Patrol released more than 78,000 of those aliens (56.8 percent) agents apprehended in March directly into the United States despite the fact that section 235(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) requires DHS to detain them all.

“Given that fewer than 25,500 illegal entrants apprehended at the Southwest border last month were subject to expedited removal (18.5 percent of the total), most of the rest of those aliens will likely be cut loose to live and work here indefinitely as well, assuming they haven’t already been released,” CIS reported.

None of this stopped Troy A. Miller, CBP’s de facto commissioner, from crowing: “Encounters at our southern border are lower right now, but we remain prepared for changes, continually managing operations to respond to ever-shifting transnational criminal activities and migration patterns.”

CBP sources also told Fox News that, in the first 8 days of May, more than 1,200 Chinese migrants (1,226) have crossed the border with most of them in the San Diego sector alone (1,208) – averaging over 150/per day.

