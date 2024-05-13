British ‘scientist’: To slow climate change, ‘cull human population using pandemic’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A British climate “scientist” suggested a pandemic with a “very high fatality rate” could be responsible for “culling the human population” enough to slow climate change.

The statement was made in a post on X by professor Bill McGuire, who was previously a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), a British government body that advised politicians on the Covid pandemic response.

After critics blasted him, McGuire deleted the post, writing in all caps: “NOT BECAUSE I REGRET IT. BUT BECAUSE SO MANY PEOPLE OUT THERE HAVE MISTAKENLY, OR INTENTIONALLY, TAKEN IT THE WRONG WAY.”

McGuire later insisted his initial post was “about suddenly falling economic [activity]” and “[n]ot people dying” — despite the fact he clearly referenced “culling the human population” and a “high fatality rate.”

The National Pulse’s Jack Montgomery noted:

Research funded by the Joe Biden regime could make McGuire’s vision of a high-mortality pandemic a reality. Peter Daszak, a researcher with ties to Anthony Fauci who was accused of being complicit in a Wuhan lab leak prior to the Covid pandemic, is still receiving millions of dollars of public funding. His EcoHealth Alliance group still has hundreds if not thousands of coronavirus samples “in freezers in Wuhan.” He is also sourcing exotic new bat viruses from Burma, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand, and other countries, some of which are highly pathogenic. U.S. taxpayers are also funding highly dangerous Chinese bird flu research.

