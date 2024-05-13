Ashley Biden confirms diary in which she talks about ‘showers w/my Dad’ is real

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 13, 2024

Ashley Biden, daughter of Joe Biden, has confirmed the authenticity of her “stolen” diary in which she writes about “showers w/my Dad.”

A letter from Ashley Biden dated April 8 addressed to Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of New York was submitted as part of a judicial proceeding against Aimee Harris, one of the individuals convicted of “stealing” and selling the diary. The letter was obtained by The New York Times.

In the letter, Ashely Biden confirms the diary is indeed hers and expresses profound distress over the theft and subsequent public dissemination of her private thoughts, which she described as “stream-of-consciousness” musings meant for personal healing.

“ ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate),’ ” she wrote in a January 2019 entry, according to the Daily Mail.

In the letter to Judge Swain, Ashley Biden asked for the defendant in the case, Aimee Harris, to be sent to prison:

The defendant’s actions constitute one of the most heinous forms of bullying, not to mention a complete violation of my privacy and personal dignity. After being the victim of a crime in my early twenties, I developed PTSD. The journal that was stolen was part of my efforts to heal. I am a private citizen, targeted only because my father happened to be running to be President. In other words, the extensive work I have done to move past my trauma was undone by Ms. Harris’s actions. The defendant’s actions have created a constant environment of anxiety, fear, and intimidation in which my innermost thoughts are constantly distorted and manipulated. Although this criminal act happened more than three years ago, because of the publicity it drew-exactly as Ms. Harris intended—I am constantly re-traumatized by it. I will forever have to deal with the fact that my personal journal can be viewed online. Repeatedly, I hear others grossly misinterpret my once-private writings and lob false accusations that defame my character and those of the people I love. Her actions were not only re-traumatizing to me, but constituted a horrific trauma in and of themselves. This ongoing harm is a direct result of Ms. Harris’s intentional actions.

Harris was sentenced by the Biden Department of Justice to prison last month, followed by a period of home confinement for her role in the alleged theft and distribution of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden.

Harris found Ashley the diary at a halfway house in Palm Beach in 2020 and sold it to Project Veritas for $40,000. According to the Daily Mail, Ashely Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, left her diary under a mattress at the Palm Beach rehab home.

