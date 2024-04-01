Trump’s miracle week has Left again looking like Wile E. Coyote

by WorldTribune Staff, April 1, 2024

This was to be the time. Wile E. Coyote had enough bombs and gadgets lined up on the highway to ensnare and eliminate the Roadrunner once and for all.

The Left last week was gloating over the admission by Donald Trump’s legal team in a court filing that the former president had been unable to secure an appeal bond of $464 million to satisfy the judgment imposed by Judge Art Engoron in the New York civil fraud case.

“Democrats, of course, were salivating over the prospect of seizing the crown jewels of Trump’s real estate empire after the court-imposed deadline of March 25,” Elizabeth Stauffer noted in a March 28 op-ed for the Washington Examiner. “They were just days away from realizing their ultimate fantasy: the financial demise of Donald Trump.”

Wile E. Coyote had fork and knife out and was ready to dine on the Roadrunner’s carcass. Then, once again, his meticulously-crafted plans blew up in his face in an instant.

Stauffer noted: “As they say, the devil fools with the best-laid plans. Two unimaginable events occurred to snatch victory from their grasp just when they thought it was theirs.”

First, the Appellate Division of New York’s Supreme Court cut Trump’s bond in the New York civil fraud case from $464 million to $175 million and gave him an extra 10 days to post it.

“This was a huge win for the beleaguered former president, and it left Democrats and the legacy media reeling,” Stauffer noted.

Second, on Friday, shareholders of social media platform Truth Social voted to take the company public. At the time of the vote, the estimated value of Trump’s 79 million shares in the company was $3.5 billion.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that, with an estimated net worth of $6.5 billion, Trump had joined its list of “the world’s 500 richest people.” Although the price of the stock fell back to about $70 per share after the opening frenzy, Trump’s stake in the company was still worth more than $5.5 billion.

“While it’s true that Trump cannot sell his shares for six months, he may be able to borrow against them,” Stauffer noted.

Needless to say, Trump’s miracle week caused Democrats’ short-lived glee to be “replaced by a collective sense of indignation,” Stauffer added.

Liberal author and journalist Steven Beschloss wrote on social media: “The NY appeals court dropping the Trump bond to $175M? One system of justice for him, another for everyone else. Beyond appalling.”

Actress/activist Nancy Lee Grahn groaned: “Anyone else beyond sick of this jackass continually getting special treatment? What American would be allowed to get away with even 5 of the hundreds of egregious actions against this thug?”

Former New York Assistant Attorney General-turned-MSNBC contributor Tristan Snell told colleagues the appeal court judges have “decided [Trump] gets his own private court of justice. He has a private plane. He has private clubs that he lives in. He basically fashioned himself his own private militia to try to take over the Capitol. Now, he’s getting his own private system of justice. This is an absolute travesty! It would not happen for anybody else. Anybody else, it would be, ‘Sorry, buddy. You lost. Pay up.’ For him, he gets his own set of rules.”

Stauffer concluded: “Will the Democrats ever succeed in bringing Trump down? Or will they end up dumbfounded, resembling Wile E. Coyote as he once again slams into a wall, his flattened body sticking there for a moment, before sliding to the ground?”

