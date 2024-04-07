Trump to Judge: ‘It would be my great honor’ to be a ‘Modern Day Nelson Mandela’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2024

Donald Trump on Saturday dared the judge in his New York case involving alleged hush money to Stormy Daniels to make good on his threat to jail the former president for violating a gag order in the case.

On Monday, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan broadened his gag order against Trump to encompass not only the judge’s family but also the family of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Posting on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote:

Now, we have Merchan, who is not allowing me to talk, thereby violating the Law and the Constitution, all at once. It is so bad what he is trying to get away with — How was he even chosen for this case??? I heard he fought like hell to get it, and all of the rest of them also! If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the “clink” for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela — It will be my GREAT HONOR. We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause. We are a Failing Nation, but on November 5th, we will become a Great Nation again. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In his previous gag order, Merchan prohibited Trump from discussing witnesses, lawyers, court staff, or their families, after he made comments about the judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, who is associated with leftist politics and has been involved in the Biden-Harris campaign. Her company, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received substantial funding from Democrat Party sources aiming to oppose Trump.

On Friday, Trump’s legal team filed a motion seeking the recusal of Judge Merchan due to his daughter’s involvement in political activities.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush-money case against Trump is now slated to be the first of his four criminal cases to head to trial and will be the first-ever criminal proceeding involving a former U.S. president. The trial begins April 15.

