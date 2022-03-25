Trump sues Hillary, Joffe, Sullivan, Podesta, Elias, Ohr, Strzok, Steele and more

by WorldTribune Staff, March 25, 2022

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday, in filing a lawsuit against the major players who he charged crafted the Russiagate hoax, is taking on the job that the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the U.S. Government declined to do.

Named in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida were Hillary Clinton and Rodney Joffe, a key tech executive cited by Special Counsel John Durham in reference to an espionage operation directed against Trump both as the 2016 Republican presidential candidate and as the newly-elected president of the United States.

Following a key Durham filing in February, Trump charged in a statement:

The latest pleading from Special Counsel Durham provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia. This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution. In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death. In addition, reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this.

Also name in the lawsuit are Clinton’s 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta, attorney Marc Elias, ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok, and dossier author Christopher Steele among others.

Related: Who is Rodney Joffe? Durham filing cites Clinton campaign spying on Donald Trump in White House, Feb. 13, 2022

Trump is seeking damages for the costs the conspiracy theory inflicted on his reputation and campaign, as well as for some $24 million in legal fees spent defending himself.

“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” alleges Trump’s lawsuit.

“The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme—falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources – are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison.”

The Democratic National Committee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Jake Sullivan, tech executive Rodney Joffe, former DOJ official Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie, and Andrew McCabe are also named as defendants.

“It’s notoriously difficult to secure judgments against public figures in the courts, although pervasive law enforcement corruption involving the Russiagate hoax could give Trump’s lawsuit a strong chance,” the Western Journal’s Richard Moorhead noted.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership