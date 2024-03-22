Trump sues ABC’s Stephanopoulos; Rep. Mace calls for boycott of network

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2024

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump named ABC News and George Stephanopoulos in a lawsuit that accused the network and its diminutive on air personality of tarnishing Trump’s reputation.

The legal action was filed in Miami on the heels of the viral Stephanopoulos interview with South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace during which and aggressive Stephanopoulos repeatedly pressed Mace, stating that Trump had been found “liable for rape” in the E. Jean Carroll case.

Trump was not found liable for rape by the jury.

Mace suggested Republicans ought to boycott ABC News and voiced her support for the lawsuit against Stephanopoulos and the network.

“I’m asking a very simple question,” Stephanopoulos told Mace, who is a victim of rape. “I’m asking a question about why you endorse someone who has been found liable for rape. … Just answer the question.”

Trump’s attorney Alejandro Brito states in the lawsuit that Stephanopoulos made the claim “with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth.”

“Indeed, the jury expressly found that Plaintiff did not commit rape and, as demonstrated below, Defendant George Stephanopoulos was aware of the jury’s finding in this regard yet still falsely stated otherwise,” Brito said.

Mace suggested that Republicans should boycott ABC News “until George Stephanopoulos is held accountable for the egregious lies he purposely told on air,” Mace said in a Tuesday interview with Newsmax. “I’m glad that Donald Trump is suing ABC News, and I hope he sues him for every single penny. Maybe $454 million sounds about right for that. I’m going to tell the truth, Donald Trump is going to tell the truth, and we’re not going to take it from a bridge troll with a microphone like George Stephanopoulos.”

Mace’s suggestion for $454 million was referencing the fine that Trump owes to New York, which was issued by Judge Arthur Engoron last month.

The dishonesty of Stephanopoulos’ interview is striking. He says 10 times that Trump was found ‘liable for rape’ in the E Jean Carroll case. He says that the jury found Trump ‘liable for rape.’ In fact, the jury specifically found Trump *not* liable for rape. It found him liable… https://t.co/AGr0WWnaMS — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 10, 2024

