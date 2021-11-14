Trump slams ‘perversion of justice’, suggests ‘sellout’ Republicans will face primary challenges

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2021

Former President Donald Trump is calling on “America First Republican Patriots” to mount primary challenges to several House Republicans. He was also at pains to wonder how the U.S. law enforcement agencies pick their fights.

Trump issued a statement on Saturday saying he would like to see the “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers” out of office immediately.

Any interest from good and SMART America First Republican Patriots to run primary campaigns against Representatives Tom Rice, John Katko, Don Bacon, Don Young, Fred Upton (challenge accepted), Andrew Garbarino, Peter Meijer (challenge accepted), David McKinley (challenge accepted), Nancy Mace, Jaime Herrera Beutler (challenge accepted) and Chris Smith? You will have my backing! Gonzalez, Kinzinger, and Reed already QUIT, they are out of politics, hopefully for good.”

Seven of the politicians Trump mentioned, Katko, Bacon, Young, Upton, Garbarino, McKinley, Gonzalez, Kinzinger, Reed and Smith, were essential in the House passing Team Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. The bill passed the House by a 228-206 vote (even socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted against it.)

Reps. Rice, Meijer, and Herrera Beutler likely all voted to impeach Trump in January.

Although Rep. Mace neither voted for the infrastructure bill nor Trump’s impeachment, she joined House Democrats in their recent vote to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

Trump also called out RINO Rep. Liz Cheney: “Warmonger Liz Cheney (challenge accepted) is on the SKIDS with a 19% approval rating.”

Cheney voted to impeach the former president in January and serves on the Select Committee to Investigate the events of Jan. 6.

“Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs, sellouts, and known losers,” Trump said. He also called for one senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, to be primaried.

“In the Senate, the ‘Disaster from Alaska,’ Lisa Murkowski (challenge accepted), must go. There is ‘almost’ nobody worse,” Trump concluded.

Murkowski, who announced her re-election campaign on Friday, voted to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

In a second released statement, Trump said:

“Why aren’t they investigating the people and states who cheated on the election causing the protest of January 6th? Why aren’t they investigating the people who ruthlessly and violently burned down and took over Democrat-run cities, beating and murdering people along the way? Instead they are viciously investigating those who protested the November 3rd Presidential Election, the Crime of the Century. No investigations on Election Fraud, but if anybody was near the Capitol waving an American flag, they’ve had nothing but trouble. American Patriots are not going to allow this subversion of justice to continue, including the use of prosecutors, local, state, and federal, to torment and destroy innocent people. All this, while our Country is going to hell!”

