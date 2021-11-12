‘Complete takeover’: Gen. Flynn on the state of the nation, Nov. 12, 2021

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2021

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn spoke on the Tucker Carlson show Friday night at the end of a week that saw two sledge hammer blows to once sacrosanct First Amendment American freedoms:

The Team Biden Department of Justice indicted former Trump Advisor Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress and

The New York Times published the contents the FBI obtained from the phones it confiscated this week from Project Veritas founding journalist James O’Keefe.

“It shows the speed with which the Democrat Party is moving to confirm their complete takeover of this country,” Flynn said.

“There’s no other way to put it,” he continued. “We can’t kid ourselves.”

Flynn has been speaking to large groups around the country who he said are “fed up.” He added that he would comply with subpoenas from the January 6 Commission and that he had nothing to hide.

But Americans are looking for leadership from the Republican Party and are not seeing it, he said.

“When does this stop or will it ever stop? I actually don’t see it stopping.” Flynn said Republicans need to step up because the Left “owns the media, they own the tech titans. They have the ability to control the message.”

General Michael Flynn Joins Tucker Carlson To React To The Indictment Of Steve Bannon General Flynn: “It shows the speed in which the Democratic party is moving to confirm their complete takeover of this country.” pic.twitter.com/mgEbGxOKoV — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 13, 2021

– Project Veritas sues the NYT.

– The FBI raids O’Keefe’s home.

– NYT knows about raid immediately.

– FBI steals O’Keefe’s reporter notes.

– NYT publishes what his notes were. This is nuts. The FBI is LEAKING O’Keefe’s privileged info to the NYT. Helloooo deep state. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 12, 2021