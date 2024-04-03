Trump proclaims Nov. 5, 2024 ‘Christian Visibility Day’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 3, 2024

During a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Donald Trump declared that Nov. 5, Election Day, will be “Christian Visibility Day.”

Trump told another massive crowd: “We’re going to win the White House, and we are going to save our country.”

He continued, “What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be trans visibility day? Such total disrespect to Christians.”

“November 5 is going to be called something else; you know it’s gonna be called? Christian Visibility Day,” Trump continued, adding “when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before. Let’s call it Christian Visibility Day.”

Trump’s full speech:

Meanwhile, a new Wall Street Journal poll found that Trump is leading Joe Biden in six out of seven swing states:

