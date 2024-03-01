Trump in strong statements, demands justice, cognitive tests for Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, March 1, 2024

Former President Donald Trump vowed to keep appealing the results of Team Biden’s “weaponized attack” on him “until justice prevails.”

Trump also said his likely opponent in November’s presidential election should submit to a cognitive test.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post:

“I did nothing wrong, except build a successful and very liquid company, owning some of the Greatest Properties in the World, and defeat Hillary Rodham Clinton and the Democrats in the 2016 Presidential Election, an Election which a Republican was not expected to win. I am now the Presumptive Republican Nominee, and likewise, dominating Joe Biden, the Democrat Nominee, in the Polls. This is a Weaponized Attack on Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, unlike anything that has happened in the History of the United States. This is a Political Witch Hunt, and will lead to the destruction of New York State, with businesses and people fleeing by the thousands, while criminals continue to roam the streets. We will continue to appeal until Justice prevails!”

In another post to Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!”

On Wednesday, the White House released the results from Biden’s annual physical conducted by presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

“President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male,” O’Connor wrote.

Ahead of his physical, the White House announced that Biden would not be taking a cognitive test as part of the annual physical.

