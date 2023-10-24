Trump in New Hampshire: ‘It’s all about Iran’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2023

Although it is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, including the funding of Hamas, Joe Biden has stopped short of condemning the Iranian regime directly after Hamas’s massacre of more than 1,400 Israelis.

Former President Donald Trump said one of his first actions if he is returned to the White House would be to “immediately reinstate all sanctions on the murderous Iranian regime … it’s all about Iran, it’s not about these others,” adding “because Biden won’t do it.”

In a campaign speech in Derry, New Hampshire on Monday, Trump noted how he was close to a deal with Iran shortly before leaving the White House. He also said he issued a threat to China not to buy Iran’s oil.

As the Biden team relaxed sanctions, Iran got right back to selling oil and sponsoring terror.

“Now Iran is very rich,” Trump said. “Israel is paying a big price.”

Americans are also paying a price for the Biden Administration’s steep cuts in domestic oil production.

Trump said he wold remedy that: “Our most powerful weapon. Upon taking office, we will drill baby drill.”

Trump’s full speech in Derry:

