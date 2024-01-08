Trump files motion to dismiss Fulton County case

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 8, 2024

Former President Donald Trump on Monday moved to have the election interference charges against him in Georgia dismissed.

Trump argued that he is protected by presidential immunity.

“The indictment is barred by presidential immunity and should be dismissed with prejudice,” the Fulton County Superior Court filing said, arguing “the power to indict a current or former President for official acts does not exist.”

District Attorney Fani Willis contends that Trump was acting outside the scope of his presidential duties when he contested the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump also filed two other motions to dismiss the case on Monday, one arguing the charges violate his rights to due process and the other contending the case exposes him to double jeopardy.

The due process motion claims that Trump didn’t have fair notice that he was doing anything illegal by contesting the election. Citing double jeopardy, his attorneys also argue the case should be tossed because Trump was tried and acquitted on related charges before the U.S. Senate during his second impeachment.

“President Trump has filed three persuasive, meritorious pretrial motions seeking a complete dismissal of the indictment and thus an end to the Fulton County District Attorney’s politically-based prosecution,” Trump attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement.

