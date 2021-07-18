Trump explains Arizona, Georgia revelations after media doesn’t; Slams Fox

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2021

Former President Donald Trump slammed the “Fake News Media”, including Fox News, for dismissing news reported out of Arizona and Georgia in the past week of massive and “provable” fraud in the 2020 election.

“AP and other media outlets are doing major disinformation to try and discredit the massive number of voter irregularities and fraud found in both Arizona and Georgia,” Trump said in a statement released on Saturday.

Following the revelations from the Thursday hearing in Arizona, state Sen. Wendy Rogers said: “I have heard enough. It’s time to decertify this election.”

State Sen. Kelly Townsend said the fraud was so bad “I want to see indictments.”

State Sen. Sonny Borrelli said: “I’ve seen enough evidence to challenge the validity of the certification of the Maricopa County Election results.”

Trump said the hearing revealed fraud and voting irregularities “many times more than would be needed to change the outcome of the election.”

“When the real numbers are released people will be shocked, but this is a concerted effort of the Fake News Media to discredit and demean. There has never been anything like it. Numbers will be released shortly, and they are extraordinarily big and highly determinative.”

In Georgia, Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia (Voter GA) reported that an in-depth analysis of 2020 ballot images showed the election in Fulton County was “riddled with massive errors and provable fraud.”

The Arizona audit team announced on Thursday that 74,243 more mail-in ballots were included in the Maricopa County official tally than were mailed out.

“Fox News and other media outlets incorrectly side with the outdated and terrible Maricopa County Election Board to report no fraud found in the Presidential Election,” Trump said. “They spew the gross misinformation purposefully put out by the county and the Associated Press, and IGNORE the very important Arizona Senate’s hearing, which showed 168,000 fraudulent ballots printed on illegal paper (unofficial ballots), 74,000 mail in ballots received that were never mailed (magically appearing ballots), 11,000 voters were added to the voter rolls AFTER the election and still voted, all the access logs to the machines were wiped, and the election server was hacked during the election.”

The major media outlets, Trump stated, “sided with the County and not the brave Arizona Senate who is fighting for the people of Arizona. The same anchor at the desk the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden now wants you to believe there was no fraud. The anchor was Bret Baier. Thankfully, Arizona has strong State Senators willing to fight for the truth.”

Meanwhile, Just the News reported on Friday that Maricopa County officials are still refusing to hand over routers that were first requested by election auditors in May.

Lead auditor Ben Cotton said it was “critically important” for investigators to obtain access to the routers to fully complete the audit.

Maricopa County officials have claimed that turning over the routers to the audit team would pose a security risk “due to the county’s intermingling of various departments on multiple routers,” Just the News noted.

In February, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason ruled that county officials were not permitted to “avoid a subpoena based on statutes that require that the material being subpoenaed be kept confidential.”

The Arizona audit is reportedly expected to continue for roughly another two weeks.

