Massive Maricopa fraud reported: 74,000 more mail-in ballots received than sent out

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2021

Stunning revelations of massive fraud in the Maricopa County 2020 election were reported at an Arizona audit hearing on Thursday.

The audit team announced that 74,243 more mail-in ballots were included in the Maricopa County official tally than were mailed out.

Joe Biden reportedly won Arizona by a margin of just 10,457 votes.

Other findings reported at the hearing:

• 3,981 voted despite having registered after the Oct. 15 deadline.

• 11,326 voted who were not on voter rolls on Nov. 7 but were on Dec 4.

• 18,000 voted and then were removed from rolls after the election.

State Sen. Wendy Rogers called for Biden electors to be recalled and a new election held.

“I have heard enough. With the tens of thousands of ballots mailed without being requested, the over ten thousand people who voted after registering after November 3rd, the failure of Maricopa to turn over the 40% machines, the passwords that Dominion still refuses to turn over, & tens of thousands of unauthorized queries demonstrating how insecure the election was, I call for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona & a new election must be conducted. Arizona’s electors must not be awarded fraudulently & we need to get this right,” Rogers tweeted.

During the hearing, Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan displayed examples of several ballots on wrong paper stock. According to state Senate President Karen Fann, this may confirm the “Sharpiegate” scandal that was called a conspiracy theory by the leftist media.

IT analyst Jovan Pultizer said what was reported at Thursday’s hearing is just a small part of what will eventually be revealed.

“In something this big, where there’s over 2 million ballots and you have 1,500 people working on them, think of that as a big spread, big feast that everything has to be dived into,” Pulitzer said. “What you saw today of course will make you drop your jaw. All I can say right now is don’t think today was it because you only got served the apertief which is the smallest of all the appertisers. There’s more to come.”

Audit analyst Ben Cotton said at the hearing that there was a breach of computer systems in Maricopa County in the 2020 election.

“This is important because Dominion officials testified under oath that their machines were not accessible from the Internet,” The Gateway Pundit noted.

