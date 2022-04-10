Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2022

Former President Donald Trump announced on Saturday he is endorsing Dr. Mehmet Oz in the U.S. Senate contest in Pennsylvania.

“Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said in a statement.

A crowded field of candidates are vying to replace the retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

The top Republicans in the race are Oz and Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO. Recent polls had Oz and McCormick neck and neck in the Republican primary contest to be held on May 17.

Trump “knows how critical it is to change the kinds of people we send to Washington. I’m ready to fight,” Oz said in a statement. “I thank him for that, and I am proud to receive his endorsement.”

Trump said he was endorsing Oz “for his stance on abortion, crime, the Second Amendment, border security, the military, education, energy independence and election fraud,” making him “the one most able to win the General Election” against Democrats, even in cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

“Women, in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel,” Trump added. “I have seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe him, and trust him.”

On the Democrat side, Pennsylvania’s progressive lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, is locked in a race against Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate representing the northwestern suburbs of Pittsburgh.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Dr. Oz pic.twitter.com/k6U7UrkmdC — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 9, 2022

