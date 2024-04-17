Trump ditches courtroom for Harlem bodega in another episode of MAGA in action

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2024

Team Biden has the pedal to the metal this week in its lawfare campaign aimed at stopping MAGA.

How’s that working out?

Corporate media talking heads were giddy as 2024 GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump spent a miserable day in court on Tuesday as jury selection continued in his hush money trial in New York.

When the proceedings were over, the former president cheered himself and millions of Americans by putting into action one of his adages:

“Keep focused on your goal and never give up. Besides, bad times bring great opportunities.”

His motorcade headed uptown to the Harlem bodega where, in a 2022 incident, employee Jose Alba stabbed a man to death in self-defense. In Alba’s case, he was originally charged with murder by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who later dropped the charges under pressure. Bragg is also pressing the case against Trump this week.

We’ve conditioned by “the media” to assume that everyone in NYC hates the “racist” Trump, especially in Harlem. The uproarious reception he got Tuesday bears out the enthusiastic pro-Trump street interview in other boroughs that have aired on independent media.

Words have meanings, especially these four: “Make America Great Again.” For whatever the reasons, they are resonating and wide, and not just with redneck men down South.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden held a campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania to push for more taxes on wealthier Americans.

Video and photos from the two events showed Trump’s visit to the Harlem Bodega had a far larger crowd than Biden’s visit to his boyhood town of Scranton, which drew a plethora of media lapdogs but few supporters.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a Telegram post: “Trump had more people at a random bodega than Biden had at his rally yesterday.”

Trump told the crowd at the Bodega:

“These people have to be treated fairly, the bodega association, the bodegas, because every week they are being robbed,” Trump said outside the Blue Moon bodega. “It’s crazy.”

“The police in New York are great, [but] they have to be able to do their job,” said Trump. “It’s Alvin Bragg’s fault. Alvin Bragg does nothing. He goes after guys like Trump, who did nothing wrong.

“They know there are hundreds of murderers all over the city,” he added. “They know who they are, and they don’t pick them up. They go after Trump.”

The Bodega and Small Business Group (BSBG), which represents thousands of bodegas in New York City, issued a statement backing Trump for president and slamming Bragg.

“The Bodega and Small Business Group (BSBG)… is honored to host President Donald J. Trump at the Blue Moon bodega in Manhattan where Jose Alba was arrested for simply defending himself and his business against a convicted felon,” the statement began.

“The Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg, only backed off after an angry public campaign from store owners and their supporters united behind Mr. Alba and his Constitutional rights. The Bodega and Small Business Group appreciates President Trump’s support on behalf of tougher enforcement for retail thieves that are making our stores more dangerous and less profitable at the same time,” the statement said.

“President Trump’s visit and support comes at a time when our own state legislators have refused to strengthen the laws against repeat retail theft offenders: ‘Legislative Democrats have formally rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to make it a felony for assaulting a retail worker, a reflection of how the party remains split over criminal justice issues and how to address voters’ concerns over public safety,” BSBG president, Fransisco Marte, said: “The visit of President Trump highlights just how much we have lost the way in New York. It is our hope that a former president coming to support NYC’s smallest stores, and also to demonstrate his support for stronger laws and enforcement, will spur our own elected officials to action.”

