Trump backers launch documentary as NY trials, gag orders set stage for Biden campaign

by WorldTribune Staff, April 9, 2024

Allies of Donald Trump plan to release a documentary on April 17 which reportedly exposes the prosecutors in the ongoing lawfare campaign against the former president as political activists engaged in election interference.

Gag orders have sought to prevent Trump from attacking witnesses, prosecutors, jurors and court staff during what promises to be a news bonanza for Joe Biden as the 2024 presidential election campaign heats up.

“Chasing Trump” will be released two days after a court in New York will have begun jury selection in the first of Trump’s four criminal prosecutions.

The documentary’s producers say it will detail the backgrounds of the prosecutors overseeing each of the cases against Trump.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin L. Bragg, who indicted Trump on 34 charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money case; Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is bringing the election fraud case in Georgia; Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading a separate 2020 election case and the classified documents case in Florida; and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who won a $454 million civil settlement against Trump for fraudulently inflating his net worth, are the top targets of the documentary.

“Four corrupt, politically motivated prosecutors. One target: Donald Trump,” the narrator of a documentary preview says. “They say they’re upholding the law. But a close examination reveals politics of the very worst kind meant to influence the 2024 election.”

Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, said: “These four prosecutions against President Trump are nothing more than partisan political activism masquerading as the rule of law. ‘Chasing Trump’ exposes the leftwing prosecutors behind these cases as nothing more than puppets for Joe Biden and his political machine.”

“Chasing Trump”, the first in a series to be produced by the conservative website American Greatness, makes the case that Trump is being punished for taking on the status quo and echoes his constant refrain that he is subject to a witch hunt.

Curt Mercadenta, managing editor of American Greatness, said it would shock anyone who believed the U.S. legal system was free from partisan political considerations.

“With the 2024 election starting to heat up, it’s imperative that Americans have the opportunity to learn more about the truth behind the prosecutions targeting President Trump, along with the partisan prosecutors behind the cases,” he said.

‘”Chasing Trump” is “an important documentary that exposes the leftwing prosecutors weaponizing the government to target my father,” Donald Trump Jr. told DailyMail.com.

WATCH: The new trailer for the upcoming documentary “Chasing Trump.” The documentary exposes the backgrounds of the four leftwing prosecutors targeting President Trump and is being released next Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/1Rb3vn6eNE — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) April 9, 2024

