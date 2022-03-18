‘True Grit’? Wisconsin speaker admits ‘widespread fraud’ in 2020, says nothing can be done about it

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 18, 2022

The speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly said he believes there was “widespread fraud” in the 2020 election but decertifying the vote is not possible. Former President Donald Trump was quick to register his disagreement.

Are stolen votes water under the bridge? A powerful consensus among Republican elected officials seem to think so. What is lacking are men with “True Grit” according to a growing movement of local activists who get no attention from the Big Tech Media establishment.

“I think there was widespread fraud, and I think we are going to see more and more data that comes out” following an investigation headed by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, Vos said.

In a March 1 report, Gableman wrote that his investigation had uncovered instances of numerous votes cast by mentally incompetent nursing home residents. Votes were also illegally cast by non-citizens, and ineligible felons.

Gableman also cited the use of unstaffed absentee ballot drop boxes by municipal and county clerks, in violation of state law.

Laws also allegedly were violated when the Wisconsin Elections Commission exceeded its authority by ordering local election officials to disregard state statutes that regulate absentee voting, according to Gableman’s report.

Some Wisconsin Republicans and a certain former president of the United States strongly disagreed with the assessment by Vos.

Donald Trump said in a statement:

Speaker Robin Vos, of the Great State of Wisconsin, just said there was “widespread fraud” in the 2020 Presidential Election, but that the State Legislature cannot do anything about it. Wrong! If you rob the diamonds from a jewelry store, if you get caught, you have to give the diamonds back, votes should be no different. There is already a very powerful resolution in the Wisconsin State Assembly that calls for the decertification of the 2020 Election and reclaiming of Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes. There is so much fraud, as Vos knows, that this should be done quickly and easily. The highly respected Special Counsel, Michael Gableman, has exposed so much already, including election bribery with Mark Zuckerberg’s $8.8 million, horrific fraud stealing votes from the elderly in nursing homes, and rampant ballot harvesting and phantom votes. Far more votes than is needed for the Republican candidate, me, to win. Our Country would not be in the mess it’s in if Republicans had the courage to act. We would be energy independent, no inflation, the Ukraine desecration would not be happening, our economy would be strong, there would have been no surrender in Afghanistan, and so much else. Speaker Vos should do the right thing and correct the Crime of the Century — immediately! It is my opinion that other states will be doing this, Wisconsin should lead the way!

“This isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue, and I think some of the people inside that are accountable are in that room right now,” state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a Republican, told NBC15. “I think those people don’t want to see closure on this. That’s why they’re dragging us all along.”

Ramthun said he attempted to attend the March 16 meeting between Vos and the Republican activists, but was kicked out of the room.

“More obstruction,” Ramthun told The Associated Press as he left. “This is what I have been dealing with now for 17 months.”

Speaker Robin Vos told reporters in Madison on Thursday after meeting with GOP activists: “I still believe that the Constitution and my oath that I took as an elected official does not allow me to decertify any election whether I want to or not,” “That’s not going to happen.”

There “are some people who think that the Legislature has a unilateral ability to overturn the election. We do not,” he said.

