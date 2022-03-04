Who is Michael Rubenstein? ‘Single individual’ controlled all Green Bay ‘Wi-Fi, machines, and ballots’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 4, 2022

The March 1, 2022 report by Wisconsin’s Office of the Special Counsel does not make for boring, bedtime reading. Every American who voted in 2020 should read it.

Take, for example the following paragraph:

The OSC learned that all machines in Green Bay were ESS machines and were connected to a secret, hidden Wi-Fi access point at the Grand Hyatt hotel, which was the location used by the City of Green Bay on the day of the 2020 Presidential election. The OSC discovered the Wi-Fi, machines, and ballots were controlled by a single individual who was not a government employee but an agent of a special interest group operating in Wisconsin.

Reporter Emerald Robinson, formerly of Newsmax, had an appropriate journalistic response to a story being ignored by even major conservative news outlets:

Wow. So one guy hidden at the Grand Hyatt Hotel controlled Green Bay’s election from his room? What is that guy’s name? According to the report: his name is Michael Spitzer Rubenstein. Why was a lawyer from Brooklyn in control of an election in Wisconsin?

Former Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler posted on Telegram: “Spitzer-Rubenstein is a CRIMINAL! The Special Counsel report has been written — now is the time for ARRESTS!”

Special Counsel Michael Gableman, a retired state Supreme Court justice, also provided disturbing details — again not written in mind-numbing legalese — about the blatant coverup of evidence by the companies contracted to conducted computerized vote-counting in Wisconsin:

The OSC began a comprehensive investigation of voting machines in Wisconsin. As part of that investigation, subpoenas were sent to Dominion, ESS, and Command Central, LLC, a Dominion reseller and servicer. The information sought included information about who, when, where, and what updates the machines were provided.

The OSC learned that one machine company representative stated that the voting machines were “wiped” during updates, meaning they did not retain federally required voter data.

It was discovered that Command Central, LLC, received images of cast ballots on election night using the internet. Command Central is alleged to be holding actual ballots cast on election night at its offices in Minnesota in violation of Wisconsin law.

The OSC was not able to complete this portion of its investigation. …

As of the date of this Report, the voting machine companies have refused to comply with the OSC’s legislative subpoenas, and have provided no data. The OSC considers this investigation incomplete but ongoing.

The OSC also sought information about the machines in Wisconsin used on election night from the clerks. The clerks either did not possess the data sought by the OSC or refused to provide it, with Green Bay and Madison insinuating that providing secure voting machine data to the OSC would somehow compromise election integrity. In other words, these cities claim that it is impossible to verify the integrity of the voting machines because doing that would jeopardize the integrity of both the machines and future elections.

But back to Michael Spitzer Rubenstein:

One of the functions of Mr. Spitzer Rubenstein’s service as “on-site contact” was to coordinate with the contractor staff at the Hyatt Regency and KI Convention Center to set up wireless networks for Election Day operations. At Mr. Spitzer Rubenstein’s instruction, there were three WiFi networks available. One was the general conference facility public network that would be available to members of the press and others. That network was password-protected, but the password was widely available. A second password-protected WiFi network was created for Central Count staff. Mr. Spitzer Rubenstein also directed that a third WiFi network be established, but that network was to be hidden and it was not to be password-protected. Spitzer Rubenstein also ensured that “both networks reach[ed] [his] hotel room on the 8th floor” (App. 262-266).

On election day, Spitzer Rubenstein had access to ballots and determined which ones would be counted or not counted.

As WorldTribune.com reported in March 2021, Spitzer-Rubenstein was the Wisconsin state lead for the National Vote at Home Institute, one of several leftist groups funded largely by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Green Bay received a total of $1.6 million in grant funding from the Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life.

Chapter One of the Special Counsel’s report spelled out the role of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the following provocative headline: “The Center for Tech and Civic Life’s $8,800,000 Zuckerberg Plan Grant with the Cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay (the Zuckerberg 5)

Facially Violates Wisconsin Law Prohibiting Election Bribery.”

The report also broke new ground about a “ballot tracking and harvesting application” used in Georgia and Pennsylvania:

The OSC’s investigation discovered the use of a ballot tracking and harvesting application in Wisconsin. An extensive amount of time and effort went into this portion of the investigation. The OSC became attuned to the possibility of an application when reviewing email exchanges between the Zuckerberg 5 and third parties. This involved tracking applications in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

The OSC discovered ballot tracking programs in both Georgia and Pennsylvania. The OSC was able to locate and identify the developer of both programs in those States. The OSC obtained the source code for the Pennsylvania application.

In a March 4, 2022 statement, former President Donald Trump said:

Former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t know voter fraud if it was staring him in the face—and it was. The fact is, he was weak, ineffective, and totally scared of being impeached, which the Democrats were constantly threatening to do. They “broke” him. He should have acted much faster on the Mueller Report, instead of allowing the fake Russia, Russia, Russia, Hoax to linger for so long, but it was the Election Fraud and Irregularities that he refused to act on because he wanted to save his own hide—and he did. He never got impeached, contempt charges never went forward, and the Democrats were very happy with him—but I wasn’t. The Unselect Committee of Political Hacks continues to spin its wheels in trying to fabricate a narrative that doesn’t exist. The only thing they refuse to look into is the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election.