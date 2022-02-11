Truckers update: Christian charity defies Canada court order; Gov. Whitmer offers heavy equipment

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2022

The Ontario government reported that it had successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated to the Canada Freedom Convoy through the online fundraising platform GiveSendGo.

GiveSendGo, a Christian charity, said the government has no “jurisdiction” to do so.

The Ontario government reported on Feb. 10 that it obtained an order from the Superior Court of Justice that prohibits anyone from distributing donations made through the GiveSendGo website’s “Freedom Convoy 2022” and “Adopt-a-Trucker” campaign pages, said a spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford.

As of Thursday, “Freedom Convoy 2022” had raised $US8.4 million and “Adopt-a-Trucker” had amassed more than $686,000.

Ivana Yelich, Executive Director of Media Relations at the Office of the Premier of Ontario, said the order binding “any and all parties with possession or control over these donations” was issued Thursday afternoon.

Yelich cited a section of the Criminal Code that allows the attorney general to apply for a restraint order against any “offence-related property.”

Know this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign. — GiveSendGo (@GiveSendGo) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on Thursday that Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had offered Canadian authorities the use of heavy equipment to move trucks participating in the Freedom Convoy off the Ambassador Bridge which links Detroit with Windsor, Ontario.

“If that’s true, how is that not interfering in the democracy of another country?” Carlson asked.

“A United States elected official offering to shut down a human rights protest in another country, that’s consistent with our democratic principles? We’re going to work to find out if that’s in fact happened,” he said.

Whitmer said in a statement of Thursday that she was calling on Canadian authorities to open the bridge, which has been blocked for the majority of the week.

“My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge,” Whitmer said. “The blockade is having a significant impact on Michigan’s working families who are just trying to do their jobs. Our communities and automotive, manufacturing, and agriculture businesses are feeling the effects. It’s hitting paychecks and production lines. That is unacceptable.”

The White House issued a statement saying Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “each spoke with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border,” according to Reuters.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said that after speaking with local authorities and members of the opposition party, there is a willingness to “respond with whatever it takes” to end the Freedom Convoy blockades, according to The Associated Press.

