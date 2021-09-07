Meet the Harvard ‘intellectual’ who justified the killing of Ashli Babbitt with impunity

Special to WorldTribune.com, September 7, 2021

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Juliette Kayyem is one of the ugliest Swamp nexus creatures when it comes to openly advocating for stripping American citizens of their constitutional rights.

She’s been at it for some time. Either via the War on Terror, the unrelenting hype over the unrest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 or public and private vaccination mandates, Kayyem has always been at the ready to trot out the “domestic enemy” label and affix it to political opponents of the Deep State.

In Kayyem we have a Jennifer Rubin-level rage generator who served as an assistant secretary of Homeland Security for the Obama administration and is a celebrated figure at Harvard, where she is a professor and board member, and among the big-box media. She regularly appears on CNN, touted as a “national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst.”

While we’re not sure how seriously Kayyem is taken outside of her tight blue bubble, a look at her back history is nevertheless fascinating given that her tyrannical cheerleading is a continuous thread going back 20 years and covering numerous major events. What makes it worrisome is the fact that she is intimately connected with powerful individuals in The Swamp today. Her place among them is well-defined. Kayyem is a representative of the lead pipe contingent among the ruling regime, those who espouse a blunt power approach to dealing with political foes.

Kayyem caused progressive urbanite hearts to flutter with an Aug. 29 article in The Atlantic provocatively titled “Vaccine Refusers Don’t Get to Dictate Terms Anymore.” This is pure comfort food for the pro-vaccine coronavirus zealots. “People who opt out of shots shouldn’t expect their employers, health insurers, and fellow citizens to accommodate them,” the subhead read.

An Aug. 3 article in the same publication was similarly straightforward about the need to strip the unvaccinated of the right to fly (bold added throughout this column):

Amid a global health crisis, people who defy public-health guidance are not, and do not deserve to be, a protected class.

Keep in mind that word “defy.” For it exemplifies the kind of language Kayyem revels in.

Here she is appearing on NPR on Aug. 25 to energetically call for airline bans for the unvaxxed:

But, you know, at some stage, we just have to look at it and go, look; we’re sort of done with pretty please and people’s feelings and how they feel about freedom and how they feel about liberty.

Kayyem also loves to drop bombs on Twitter. She’s talking about Donald Trump here in a January post, not Al Qaida:

Political commentators are falling into mistake that violent terror threats get less so if some mercy (no impeachment) is shown its leader. There is history of counterterrorism efforts that show otherwise. Only complete isolation, powerlessness, deplatforming, of leader works. 1/ — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 11, 2021

Yes, Barack Obama’s former Homeland Security officer considers MAGA to be a terrorist movement that must be shamed, isolated and dispossessed of its ability to communicate:

One of the “benefits” of having viewed Trump within the #DomesticTerrorism prism for years is that this is exactly how a terrorist movement ends: loss of land (Georgia, election), loss of support (recruitment), isolation, loss of leadership, shaming, no access to media, etc. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021

Trump is the biggest purveyor of domestic terrorism in America, she declared in 2019, again emphasizing her loss of patience for those with differing views:

“The use of the bully pulpit by Trump has contributed to the greatest threat of United States terrorism today. … I’m just done going around this issue,” [Kayyem] told Boston public radio station WGBH in an Aug. 7 interview. “The president is contributing to a white supremacist terrorism that is the greatest terrorist threat to American citizens today, more than any other terrorist or racially or politically motivated violence is.”

Keeping with her utter disdain for the rights of U.S. citizens with whom she disagrees, Kayyem at this time defended the despicable effort by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) to dox and socially threaten private donors to President Trump’s re-election effort:

“The faux outrage … is part of #stochasticterrorism playbook for white supremacy,” she tweeted. “They dog whistle to racism and fail to shame it, then feign shock that their public support for it (inc. monetary) is highlighted.” Stochastic is a buzzword of the moment being embraced by many on the left to accuse Trump of knowingly inciting violence with the things he says.

Throwing around the phrase “stochastic terrorism” and applying it to Trump and his backers is what passes for intellectualism at Harvard these days:

Thread on Stochastic Terrorism: For years, the President of the United States Donald Trump has utilized his pulpit, twitter and his WH team to perfect a technique known as #stochasticterrorism, inciting random but predictable violence by supporters. His goal was this⬇️ https://t.co/JUV9I84sYQ — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) December 14, 2020

At the risk of growing tiresome, we feel it is important to highlight the wording Kayyem regularly falls back on. It is extremely belligerent. “We are right and just” has the unmistakable trappings of the sloganeering behind the endless wars “for democracy” of the past 30 years:

This is great. I think the vaccinated forget 1)we are 75% of the eligible vaccinated population so with majority comes benefits; 2)we are right and just; and 3)we are so over their feelings. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 29, 2021

And then remember that this is all aimed at American citizens who happen to be Trump supporters. Kayyem has stated that they are not to be spared the guilt she heaps on Trump himself:

On a personal note, I've changed about Trump's supporters. 2019 is different than 2016. Today, all of them — the Boston businessman or the coal miner — know that they are choosing between a vision of America that is inclusive or destructive. 2/ — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 7, 2019

This is where things get unsettling. Writing for National Defense Magazine in 2002 in an article re-posted at Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Kayyem argued that the War on Terrorism justified U.S. military action in the domestic sphere:

[E]ven if the military were in violation of Posse Comitatus, the unprecedented crisis created by September 11 invoked de facto the handful of statutory exemptions that authorize military involvement during emergencies.

Further, the likelihood of future terrorist acts comparable to those of September 11 suggests that military participation in national domestic security is here to stay. It would not be unreasonable to assume that there might be limited situations, such as an attack with weapons of mass destruction, when the military would need to expand its role from mere support to active deployment.

It is crucial to highlight the massive consequence of this argument:

The need to deal with growing domestic terrorist threats, therefore, raise some tough questions. For the armed forces to contribute effectively to homeland defense, their acute reflexes and readiness must be unimpaired.

Yet, even in wartime, the United States has always remained under civilian governance. The Constitution and the American culture will not—and must not permit—the militarization of our government and society.

How then to respond? In order for the military to address its new homeland security responsibilities and prepare for major contingencies, it would be reasonable to modify Posse Comitatus.

The Posse Comitatus Act, passed in 1878, strictly limits the use of the U.S. military against its own citizens. This was the heart of Kayyem’s 2002 assertion: That unprecedented crises justify assaults on the sovereign freedom of U.S. citizens.

Sound familiar?

Perhaps not so coincidentally, Kayyem’s husband is David Barron, who was nominated by Obama to be a U.S. Circuit Judge in 2013 and confirmed. Barron is notorious for authoring an infamous 2010 memo regarding the War on Terror while serving in the Obama Justice Department:

The redacted memo by former Obama Justice Department official David Barron is highly unusual in that it advocated allowing the killing of a U.S. citizen without due process of law.

Words such as “Constitution” and “precedent” were bandied about in reports at the time:

Barron, recently confirmed by the Senate as a federal appeals court judge in Boston, concluded that [U.S. citizen Anwar] Awlaki could be killed as a leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula actively plotting attacks against the U.S. and its allies. But the memo said there was no precedent for it, nor was there explicit authorization in federal statutes or the Constitution.

It was certainly hard to garner any sympathy in 2010 for Awlaki, who was indeed killed in a drone strike in 2011. But fast forward a decade and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt is dead, shot in cold blood while unarmed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol. And the wife of the man who legally green-lighted a U.S. military strike against an American citizen with no due process in the name of fighting terrorism fully believes she was part of a domestic terror movement.

Speaking of precedents, in 2002 Kayyem co-authored an article in association with the George W. Bush Justice Department highlighting the need for “private sector integration in homeland security.” The hyped-up threat of imminent terror attacks across the nation in the wake of September 11 was utilized to promote the idea of businesses working hand-in-glove with the government on security measures.

“One means of encouraging local level involvement would be to place business leaders on state counterterrorism task forces,” the article states. Is it really such a far throw from this to the Biden administration’s public call in 2021 for private businesses to implement vaccine mandates for all employees in the name of national safety?

Seeds were planted. And now, 20 years later, the question deserves to be asked: How much of America’s long War on Terror was really about creating the infrastructure for the domestic social curbs now being imposed on us all today?

But let’s get back to Kayyem’s full-throated embrace of mandatory vaccines. Her ties to an overall apparatus are not hard to uncover.

Kayyem sits on the Board of Directors at Harvard’s Belfer Center, which is part of the university’s Kennedy School of public policy. Nicholas Burns, who was just tabbed to be Joe Biden’s Ambassador to China, is a fellow board member.

“Honor Roll” donors to the Kennedy School read like a who’s who of Big Pharma:

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – $10 million and above category

Abbott Laboratories

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Research & Development Inc.

Nestle

Pfizer, Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Pfizer is listed twice for some reason, under the “$100,000 and above category” and the “$50,000 and above” category.

Gee, we’d hate to call this services rendered after payment received…

Monday, if FDA approves Pfizer, there is every reason — even politics — to set a vaccination rule for travelers in time for the holidays. Airlines, which are seeing ticket decreases and cancellations, could do so on own. It is business friendly. #mandatemonday I hope. #belike🇨🇦 https://t.co/aVu5r1V0WU — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) August 22, 2021

Just FYI: Pfizer announced third dose data in earnings report. Their data shows 2 shot is super good too; I'm pro-3 dose for older people because why not but if you want to focus, focus on the gd 80M Americans who have chosen not to get vaccinated. It is time. Burden them. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) July 28, 2021

So grateful that this morning the youngest can now get his first Pfizer shot. All the kids will soon be fully vaccinated. Complete your family, if you can; and if kids fall on both sides of the age rules, do it for the ones that qualify. Each shot matters. pic.twitter.com/UmKB8UnJQN — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) May 15, 2021

Kayyem is practically a sales lady for Pfizer here:

This morning, delivery of the vaccine begins with first UPS and FedEx shipments. Planning has been ongoing since summer. You’ll hear a lot from Kalamazoo, Michigan (Pfizer production facility and a name that never stops being fun to say) starting today.

Good morning. ⬇️ https://t.co/zwhe26j9z1 pic.twitter.com/sC1gJaFC84 — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) December 13, 2020

Our ruling elites are conducting a truly vicious and fundamentally dishonest hostility campaign against tens of millions of American citizens. Juliette Kayyem, Harvard professor and media darling, is one of the regime’s most rabid and unsightly foot soldiers engaged in the operation.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

