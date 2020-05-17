Toxic brew: Fear, well-funded health ‘experts’ and tyrannical governors

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Joe Schaeffer

As we continue to explore the background of the so-called health “experts” whom corporate media goliaths and government officials demand Americans cede their individual personal liberties to, we see the same tightly interwoven network time and again.

Behind it all is an unceasing push for massive global vaccination by persons and organizations with strong ties to Big Pharma and Big Abortion. Scratch a global vaccine zealot and you will find the forces of population control.

Last week we examined the crucial role The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security has been playing in fomenting the coronavirus scare campaign that has led to an unprecedented shutdown of our nation’s society and economy for some two months now.

The Center is a part of The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The School of Public Health is an active member of the Global Health Council, an internationalist health organization that partners with multiple pharmaceutical behemoths and is devoted to an especially strident pro-abortion agenda.

A look at the membership of the Global Health Council reveals an eclectic mix. The list includes the American Heart Association, Planned Parenthood and major names in Big Pharma such as Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer. An organization known as Management Science for Health is also a member. More on them later.

A group that bills itself Christian Connections for International Health weakly attempts to put a religious fig leaf on this toxic agenda. On its website, CCIH vows that its work in support of global family planning initiatives does not involve supporting abortion, but rather:

“Enabling couples to determine the number and timing of pregnancies, including the voluntary use of methods for preventing pregnancy – not including abortion – harmonious with their values and religious beliefs.”

This would perhaps be more convincing if CCIH were not a member of the same globalist health organization as Planned Parenthood. The Global Health Council in fact is used to tout PP and its programs. One such program officially featured a PP partnership with the government of Norway. “Without investments in sexual and reproductive health and rights, gender equality will not be achieved, and women and girls will not be able to achieve their full potential,” a listing for the June 2019 event reads.

The Global Health Council has been featured in mainstream media outlets where it has strongly criticized any attempt to cut off U.S. government financial support for the World Health Organization. “No agency, country, or organization could step in and do the work of WHO, particularly in the middle of a global health emergency,” GHC president and executive director Loyce Pace told The Hill in April. “To suggest that feels dangerous and irresponsible.”

Ex-WHO staffer Dr. Jonathan D. Quick is the former chair of the Global Health Council. This Duke University professor has been held up by a plethora of prominent big-box dominant media outlets as a prophetic voice warning of the dire threat posed by global health pandemics. A bio on the website for his book “The End of Epidemics” states that “Dr. Quick has been interviewed by both North American and European mass media during the current COVID-19 global epidemic, including the BBC, CNBC, CNN, ABC News, MSNBC, and France 24.”

Dr. Quick received a major promotion in the globalist health world when he was named managing director of Pandemic Response, Preparedness, and Prevention at notorious progressive internationalist philanthropic giant the Rockefeller Foundation in March. The foundation openly boasts of the pivotal role it has played in advancing population control. “Issues of family planning and concerns over population growth have long interested the Rockefeller family and their philanthropies,” its “Digital History” website proclaims. “A variety of projects relating to these interests have received Rockefeller support over the past century.”

The post explains that John D. Rockefeller III “made his interest in the issue clear to RF trustees, and he pressured them to act more definitively on population control issues.” This led to a June 1952 conference in which the creation of “a permanent council devoted to population control” was proposed. “By November of 1952, The Population Council, Inc.” was born. The archive explains that it is still active today. “While the RF no longer counts population sciences among its programmatic areas, the Population Council continues its work,” the article states.

Rockefeller’s new health maven Dr. Quick is deeply committed to using fear to push vaccines on a global scale. In a startling quote in a March 1 interview in The Guardian, Quick castigated those worried about the negative health effects of vaccines as a potential lethal threat to mankind and in the course of his diatribe admitted that the more people that die during a health crisis, the easier it is to promote mass vaccination:

“Evidence suggests that vaccine hesitancy diminishes when lots of people are dying. Once an outbreak is over, however, levels of vaccine uptake may depend on how fresh that outbreak is in people’s minds – even though the risk of another one is real. I’ve written about a hypothetical situation in which a new and dangerous pathogen emerges, a vaccine is developed, and you still get a pandemic, because large numbers of millennials refuse the vaccine. In the US, 20% of millennials believe that vaccines cause autism. The problem is bad information. As my students often remind me, news tends to be behind paywalls, while fake news is free.”

In March 2018, exactly two years before the coronavirus completely upturned American life, a fear-mongering Quick wrote in the UK’s Daily Mail:

“The big one is coming: a global virus pandemic that could kill 33 million victims in its first 200 days.

“Within the ensuing two years, more than 300 million people could perish worldwide.

“At the extreme, with disrupted supply of food and medicines and without enough survivors to run computer or energy systems, the global economy would collapse. Starvation and looting could lay waste to parts of the world.”

Keep in mind that this is the guy who flat-out says that fear and death sell vaccines.

Dr. Quick was a featured speaker at the 2016 Women Deliver conference, an odd mishmash of rabid abortion, universal health care and vaccination activism. It’s amazing how often these things are tied together.

One event at the conference was titled “Increasing access to safe abortion.”

“We invite you to a unique event to share and develop solutions to tackle one of the most pressing rights and health emergencies facing women and girls today,” a summary of the event reads. “Our courageous panel look forward to sharing their experiences from the frontlines in changing policies and increasing access to services.”

“Donors & Sponsors” for the conference include abortionists Planned Parenthood and Marie Stopes International, the International Olympic Committee (!), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Levi Strauss Foundation, Ted Turner’s United Nations Foundation and your lockdown friends at The Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs.

Corporate sponsors once again feature a Big Pharma bonanza: Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Novo Nordisk. Procter and Gamble and Philips Electronics were also corporate sponsors.

Another sponsor was a group called Management Sciences for Health. Dr. Quick is “Senior Fellow Emeritus at MSH, where he previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2004-2017.” The very first organization named on MSH’s donor page is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Several United Nations agencies and the World Health Organization are also donors.

As is Population Services International. Lest you have any doubt what the term “population services” might mean, a post on its website portrays the group’s “Four Pillars of Our Work in Safe Abortion”:

“We expand access to abortion-related services”

“We expand access to quality abortion products”

“We educate women about safe abortion and help reduce stigma surrounding it”

“We engage in policy dialogue and advocacy around safe abortion and post-abortion care”

Dr. Quick is also a leading voice in promoting universal health care. In a 2012 blog post for MSH he hailed then-president Barack Obama as a kind of global health savior as he praised Obamacare to the skies. “Obama’s landmark Affordable Care Act will also lead the US’s reform toward universal health coverage, joining dozens of nations that have already adopted affordable, appropriate, and accessible health care for their citizens,” Quick gushed.

In a May 4 tweet, Dr. Quick telling wrote that fighting global health epidemics is part of a social justice agenda.

Fear and hysteria aided and abetted by a Rockefeller Foundation “expert” with direct ties to pharmaceutical companies eager to develop global vaccines and leading population control organizations have led to social and economic upheaval in America today. If you question the foundation’s pull, consider the plight of the people of Michigan, currently being held captive by a tyrannical Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. “Right or wrong, the decisions made by the governor are impacting millions of people, their livelihoods, and their ability to care for loved ones,” Gideon D’Assandro, spokesperson for House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican, stated in an email to Bridge Magazine, a Michigan news site, referring to Whitmer’s Soviet-style lockdown of her state.

“This is a scenario with a lot of uncertainty and the answers are not as readily available as we would hope,” Bridge quotes Dr. Emily Martin, “an epidemiology professor at the University of Michigan who Whitmer has consulted during the pandemic,” as saying of the situation.

The May 17 article later relates that Martin “said the Rockefeller Foundation estimated Michigan should be conducting around 30,000 tests statewide daily to safely reopen more businesses.”

See how it works. A university “expert” consulted by an out-of-control Democrat governor is relying on Rockefeller Foundation guidelines to justify her advice that Michigan remain locked down for the foreseeable future.

