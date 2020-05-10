Lockdown health ‘experts’ at Johns Hopkins war-gamed a pandemic in October

Special to WorldTribune.com

Corporate WATCH

By Joe Schaeffer

As we continue to look at the medical “experts” who have assumed unprecedented control over Americans’ lives during the coronavirus crisis we see once again a tight network closely aligned to the forces of globalism, population control and leftist political politics.

“Event 201 was a 3.5-hour pandemic tabletop exercise that simulated a series of dramatic, scenario-based facilitated discussions, confronting difficult, true-to-life dilemmas associated with response to a hypothetical, but scientifically plausible, pandemic.”

So states a description of this October exercise hosted by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security “in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.” Dominant media outlets have slandered those reporting on Event 201 during the coronavirus outbreak as conspiracy theorists accusing Gates and cohorts of creating a global health pandemic. But what Event 201 really shows is that an entire apparatus was set up well in advance ready to pounce on an available health crisis in order to assume stunning social powers in America and the world at large.

“The exercise illustrated areas where public/private partnerships will be necessary during the response to a severe pandemic in order to diminish large-scale economic and societal consequences,” the Event 201 website explains. “15 global business, government, and public health leaders were players in the simulation exercise that highlighted unresolved real-world policy and economic issues that could be solved with sufficient political will, financial investment, and attention now and in the future.”

“Experts agree that it is only a matter of time before one of these epidemics becomes global – a pandemic with potentially catastrophic consequences. A severe pandemic, which becomes ‘Event 201,’ would require reliable cooperation among several industries, national governments, and key international institutions,” the operation concludes.

Corporate players and globalist health advocates all planning ahead in October for a big event that will thrust them into positions of vast influence, and then the coronavirus hits a few months later and everything they had envisioned for themselves starts to take shape. Just a coincidence?

Executives from Edelman, Lufthansa, Marriott and UPS were among the corporate figures in attendance at Event 201. Attendee Hasti Taghi is a Vice President at NBC Universal Media, though her lofty role with the network is curiously left unmentioned in her Event 201 bio. Taghi “serves in a chief of staff capacity at a major media company,” is how the bio reads. NBC News has just happened to prominently push Event 201 host Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security’s “experts” as leading authorities on the coronavirus and the social curbs that needed to be imposed on Americans. Isn’t it interesting how that works?

The Center for Health Security’s stature has indeed been greatly boosted during the coronavirus drama. “Researcher testifies to Congress that not a single state meets Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security criteria to reopen safely,” reads a blustering May 7 headline at Business Insider, as if allowing Americans to leave their homes was the Center’s call to make.

“It is clear to me that we are in a critical moment in this fight,” Caitlin Rivers, a researcher for the Center, told members of Congress, Business Insider reported. “We risk complacency in accepting the preventable deaths of 2,000 Americans each day. We risk complacency in accepting that our healthcare workers do not have what they need to do their jobs safely. And we risk complacency in recognizing that without continued vigilance in slowing transmission, we will again create the conditions that led to us being the worst-affected country in the world.”

Rivers is co-author of an American Enterprise Institute report that gives full-throttle support for an aggressive program of mass global vaccination. “As soon as a vaccine or therapeutic looks promising in pivotal clinical trials (i.e., it has been shown to be safe and looks like it will also be effective), the U.S. government should work with industry to begin planning for mass manufacturing, distribution, and administration,” the report states, detailing its vision of America’s crucial role in this agenda.

“Once availability of a vaccine or therapeutic is able to meet demand, vaccination can expand beyond priority groups. The CDC, state public-health agencies, and vaccine developers should work together to plan for and execute mass vaccination of large populations in the U.S.,” the report continues.

And after America… the world.

“The CDC, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the State Department, and other U.S. stakeholders should continue to work with [the World Health Organization] and other international organizations and national leaders to plan for how the U.S. will assist other countries (particularly low- and middle-income countries) with obtaining vaccine and implementing mass vaccination,” the report asserts. “Support from the United States and higher-income nations will be critical for controlling the virus globally and saving lives around the world, as well as reducing the impact that future waves of the pandemic may have on the U.S. population.”

Two of Rivers’ co-authors on the AEI report have direct ties to Big Pharma. Scott Gottlieb is “a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and was the Food and Drug Administration commissioner from 2017 to 2019. He serves on the boards of Pfizer Inc. and Illumina,” the report’s “about the authors” section reveals. Mark McClellan “was commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2002 to 2004. He is an independent board member at Alignment Health Care, Cigna, Johnson & Johnson, and Seer.”

AEI itself is fervently dedicated to free-market globalism. The group has a short “60 Seconds” video featured on its website titled “Why I’m a Globalist” starring resident scholar Dalibor Rohac. “Many conservatives saw Brexit and Donald Trump’s 2016 victory as rebukes to the overreach of international bureaucracies. But can the world really go back to an age of sovereign nation states?” the teaser text asks. Any guess as to what Rohac’s answer is?

“Not really…. The age of sovereign nation-states is mostly a myth…. Globalism is not a historic aberration. Nationalism is.”

AEI is hardly the only sketchy partner that the ostensibly neutral “all about the science” Center for Health Security and its touted experts have teamed up with. “Sponsors and Funders” listed on its website include the World Health Organization, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Open Philanthropy Project.

The Open Philanthropy Project is run by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz. He is a whale-sized donor to Democrat politicians. In September 2016, Moskovitz pledged to donate $20 million to Democrat groups. In October 2016 Politico reported he donated $2.5 million to a leading Hillary Clinton Super PAC.

Moskovitz’s Good Ventures website has a section listing Open Philanthropy and Good Ventures grants. It shows that Moskovitz donated a whopping $1,860,000 to Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in February.

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo is “a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and an Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering and the Department of Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health,” her Center bio states. As with Rivers, Nuzzo has been cited by NBC News and other dominant media outlets as an authority on the coronavirus and the societal lockdowns deemed so essential to fighting it.

On May 5, Nuzzo along with nine other Johns Hopkins colleagues, signed her name to a letter being pushed by the leftist Center for American Progress, a group heavily funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, demanding:

“In order to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and protect the public health at the same time, it is incumbent on our leaders to prepare for a Presidential election by mail, in which ballots are sent to all registered voters, to allow them to vote from home and ensure their health and safety in the event of a new outbreak of SARS-CoV-2.”

Let’s recap. The Center for Health Security receives a donation of $1.86 million from a major Democratic donor and its personnel is actively endorsing a key Democrat policy objective and justifying it all in the name of “health.”

There’s more, of course. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is a member of the Global Health Council, an outfit that aggressively advocates for internationalism and worldwide abortion rights. The Center for Health Security is part of the School of Public Health.

The “Family Planning and Reproductive Health” section of the Global Health Council’s website spotlights its rabid and extreme pro-abortion position. Its “Recommendations for Congress” section includes the following action items:

Continue to appropriate funds for the lifesaving reproductive and maternal health work of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Congress must hold the [Trump] administration accountable for service gaps created by the decision to defund UNFPA.

Support permanent legislative repeal of the U.S. government’s expanded Mexico City Policy, also known as the Global Gag Rule, which denies foreign organizations receiving U.S. global health assistance the right to use their non-U.S. funds to provide legal abortion services, counseling, or referrals, as well as the right to advocate for the reform of restrictive abortion laws in their own countries.

Oppose efforts to introduce new or to codify existing harmful policy riders that undermine FP/RH programs, such as the expanded Mexico City Policy and sweeping religious refusals. Support the repeal of longstanding restrictions such as the Helms Amendment to the Foreign Assistance Act.

Yes, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security is openly allied with an internationalist organization that seeks to obliterate the right of those religiously opposed to abortion to refrain from actively participating in the murder of the unborn. These are the people playing a key role in keeping you locked in your room today.

The scheming advance planning of Event 201, the vast tentacles of moneyed globalists like Bill Gates and the activist partners of supposedly nonpartisan medical organizations like the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security all spell out what the coronavirus hysteria has really been about. Watching the scenes of an empty St. Peter’s Square at Easter or an eerily still Mecca at Ramadan, many an American no doubt had the reaction, “gee, how weird this is.” The truly observant however would have concluded, “damn, this is power.”

The coordinators of Event 201 have now deeply breathed in a strong whiff of the intoxicating air of absolute authority that was handed to them on a platter by the frightened masses of a supposedly free nation. Do you think they will rein themselves in as a result or hatch even bolder plans and ponder far more ambitious “scenarios” of societal control for the near future?

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: