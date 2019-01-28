Time to reflect? The ‘cold, unfeeling’ strategy to exploit Latino suffering for political gain

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2019

On Jan. 12, Julian Castro, former Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary and San Antonio mayor, announced his candidacy for president in 2020.

In a bit of foreshadowing last year, Castro had tweeted: “The Hispanic vote in Texas will continue to increase. By 2024 Democrats can win Texas, Arizona and Florida. A big blue wall of 78 electoral votes.”

That tweet “reveals where the party’s heart lies on the unprecedented invasion of our nation,” columnist Joe Schaeffer wrote for LibertyNation.com on Jan. 28.

“Perhaps now would be a good time for people of goodwill to reflect on the high cost in human suffering that goes with support for unchecked illegal immigration,” Schaeffer wrote. “Specific attention should be drawn to how much of that trauma is inflicted on the desperate Latinos flooding into our nation, about whom posturing Dems proclaim to care so much.”

Castro’s vision of a “big blue wall” in Texas, Arizona and Florida is proof, Schaeffer wrote, that “The Democratic embrace of illegals has never been more than a conniving and self-serving strategy to flip formerly red states via a wave of Hispanic interlopers to secure future electoral dominance. The horrors faced by these future Democratic voters during their harrowing journeys into the U.S., and even the abuse they may face afterward, do not cause even a moment’s pause as the party continues to pursue its cold, unfeeling strategy.”

Conservative Hispanic activist Anna Paulina told Breitbart in an interview: “You have people like Nancy Pelosi, one of the most powerful women in politics right now. Yet [Pelosi] is ignoring the stats that the State Department put out, she’s ignoring the fact that there is literally slavery of women and children … These children – they are trafficked, they are raped, they are killed, and [Democrats] turn a blind eye to it.”

A study by Princeton Policy Advisors found “1.1 million cases of predation and victimization of undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. southwest border in 2018.” That number included an estimated 118,000 rapes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have documented numerous incidents of human sex trafficking of Hispanic females into the U.S. The trafficking often includes underaged girls. “To the criminals behind these illegal enterprises, these women are just pieces of meat used to pull a quick profit and then discarded or passed on to the next trafficker down the line,” reads a 2015 report.

Schaeffer noted that “Hollow emotional manipulation about ‘separation of families’ at the border by Democratic bigwigs has also aided in the sexual exploitation of children.”

Breitbart reported that an illegal immigrant by the name of Ramon Pedro was captured at the Texas border in April along with his “daughter.” Both were released pending immigration court hearings, but in July they were taken to a hospital in Fresno, California, for tuberculosis screening. It was discovered then that the girl was not, in fact, Pedro’s child and that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted her. The Department of Homeland Security said the girl had been told by her mother to go with Pedro as he crossed the border so he could find the parent a job in the U.S.

The Associated Press reported in December 2017 that a man arrested at the Mexican border was trafficking Guatemalan teens into our interior and making them forcibly work “as virtual slave laborers” on egg farms in central Ohio.

Illegals are also carrying potentially lethal infectious diseases with them as they enter the U.S..

A “Central American migrant” who jumped the border in New Mexico has been found to be suffering from flesh-eating bacteria, the Associated Press reported on Jan. 25.

“They are also a menace on our roads, killing American citizens and themselves in traffic incidents that happen with such numbing regularity that they scarcely pass as news anymore,” Schaeffer wrote.

Schaeffer concluded: “Given that most of these Latino illegals have rudimentary job skills, they are not able to make a living in the U.S. on their own and find themselves dependent on our welfare programs. Thus American taxpayers get to experience the double whammy of financially subsidizing cheap, oppressive labor for heartless employers while increasing the pool of future likely Democratic voters.

“All of this suffering. This grand panoply of abject human misery. And why? One of our two major political parties is actively fostering a man-made disaster just so it can see its electoral calculations come to fruition. That is truly the work of sociopaths.”

