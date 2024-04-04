‘They’re animals’: Biden campaign caught (again) taking Trump out of context

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2024

Joe Biden’s re-election campaign took to social media to post a clip that left out key context from former President Donald Trump’s speech on illegal aliens committing violent crimes across the U.S.

The account, under the username Biden-Harris HQ, posted a 7-second clip of Trump saying illegal immigrants are “animals.” The clip omitted Trump’s full statement in which he was speaking directly about migrants recently charged with or convicted of murder.

“Democrats said please don’t call immigrants ‘animals.’ I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals,” Trump is seen saying in the short clip posted by the campaign account, leaving out key context from moments before where the former president was discussing the illegal immigrant arrested for the murder of Laken Riley.

In Trump’s full statement, left out by Team Biden, he said “just a few weeks ago I met with the grieving family of Laken Riley,” adding that the 22-year-old was “barbarically murdered by an illegal alien animal. Democrats said please don’t call immigrants ‘animals.’ I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals.”

Trump mentioned recent examples in which young Americans have been killed by illegals. Specifically, he mentioned 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien who had been deported in 2020, but re-entered the U.S. during Biden’s term.

The Trump team, along with many conservatives, blasted the Biden campaign for not including the full context of the quote.

“Why is the Biden campaign constantly jumping to the defense of bloodthirsty illegal alien murderers who killed American citizens? President Trump was clearly speaking of Laken Riley’s killer here,” Team Trump posted on X.

Biden was blasted for calling Laken Riley “Lincoln” Riley during his State of the Union address and for apologizing to Riley’s accused killer for calling him an “illegal immigrant.”

“Democrats can’t even say Laken Riley’s name but will get angry when Trump refers to her killer as an animal,” State Freedom Caucus Network Comms Director Greg Price posted on X.

“Crazy how the Biden campaign account can push lies like this all day and never be fact checked,” comedian Tim Young posted on X.

“Another day and another hoax from the Biden campaign,” Donald Trump, Jr. posted on X. “It’s bloodbath part two. Here is the full video where Trump is clearly calling the illegal who murdered Laken Riley an animal. Does Biden think her killer is a good person and not an animal???”

“Biden’s misinformation is disgusting — a pathetic, embarrassing, contemptuous affront to Americans who just want to feel safe in their own backyards,” a social media account belonging to the Republican National Convention posted on X. “Never before has an American president defended illegal aliens over his country’s own citizens.”

