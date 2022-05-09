Tell us something we didn’t know: FDA and Bill Gates now say Covid is like the flu

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 9, 2022

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and globalist billionaire Bill Gates have admitted that COVID-19 should now be treated as just another respiratory virus, comparing it to the flu.

Millions of Americans knew this more than two years ago but were accused of spreading “disinformation” and threatened by the cancel culture mob.

Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Media and government tyrants also knew this more than two years ago, but needed to push the “new normal” narrative to impose social control via lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine mandates, ruining millions of lives and businesses along the way.

Related: 2019 flu study by WHO found ‘no evidence’ masks ‘effective in reducing transmission’, October 5, 2020

Califf, Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, and top vaccine official Dr. Peter Marks wrote for the Journal of the American Medical Association that Covid “will likely circulate globally for the foreseeable future, taking its place alongside other common respiratory viruses such as influenza. And it likely will require similar annual consideration for vaccine composition updates in consultation with the [FDA].”

Quite a departure from what the Covid overlords had been saying. In October 2020, White House Covid czar Anthony Fauci said that President Donald Trump’s comparisons to the flu were false, telling NBC at the time “it is not correct to say it’s the same as flu.”

Gates recently admitted that Covid is “a disease mainly of the elderly, kind of like the flu.”

Gates also had something to say about the latest variant of the virus and the efficacy of vaccines. “Once Omicron comes along, the vaccine is not reducing transmission, hardly at all, particularly about three or four months after you take the vaccine,” he said.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership