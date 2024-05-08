GOP legislation would revoke visas of Hamas-sympathizing students at U.S. colleges

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 8, 2024

Hamas-sympathizing student visa holders would be sent back to their country of origin under legislation introduced on Wednesday by Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles.

The Study Abroad Act would specifically “revoke the F, J, or M visa” of any illegal immigrant who authorities have “arrested for rioting or unlawful protest,” or who authorities have “arrested while establishing, participating in, or promoting an encampment” at a U.S. college.

“The ability to receive higher education in the United States is truly a privilege. Previously known for their prestige and unparalleled academics, many elite American universities have damaged their hard-earned reputations by opening their doors to impressionable terrorist sympathizers. In the last several weeks, our nation has seen these institutions overrun and terrorized by young people calling for a third intifada,” Ogles told The Daily Caller before introducing the bill.

“These antisemitic, anti-America riots have wreaked havoc and chaos on campuses, leading to the cancellation of commencements and in-person classes. It is unacceptable that we would allow non-Americans to terrorize our institutions of higher learning. It’s time to send a clear message to foreign, Hamas-sympathizing students rioting: if you bring chaos to our universities, you can study abroad somewhere else. Might I recommend Iran, Qatar, or Gaza? They seem more your speed,” he added.

Texas Republican Rep. Randy Weber and South Carolina Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan are co-sponsors of the legislation.

“If you hate America so much, you should get the first ticket back to your country and attend college there. The unruly anti-Semites that are spewing hate and discontent on college campuses will not be tolerated in the United States,” Weber told The Daily Caller.

“If you come to America on a student visa and support a terrorist organization like Hamas, then you are in violation of your visa,” Duncan told The Daily Caller. “We do not need Hamas sympathizers on American soil breaking our laws and influencing our youth to hate America and freedom. You riot on behalf of a terrorist organization, then say goodbye to your visa.”

