AstraZeneca pulls Covid vax after admitting ‘rare but serious side effect’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2024

AstraZeneca has announced the worldwide withdrawal from the market of its Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

The decision marks the end of the vaccine, branded as Vaxzevria, that was once hailed as a “triumph for British science” by Boris Johnson.

In a recent High Court document, the pharma company admitted that Vaxzevria could, in very rare instances, cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), which has been linked to at least 81 deaths in Great Britain.

“To those who we represent, all of whom have suffered bereavement or serious injury as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine, this decision to withdraw marketing authorization, ending the usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU, will be welcomed,” said Sarah Moore, a partner at Leigh Day, the law firm representing many of the claimants.

“It will be seen as a decision linked with AstraZeneca’s recent admission that the vaccine can cause TTS, and the fact that regulators across the world suspended or stopped usage of the vaccine following concerns regarding TTS.”

Victims and their families have reported a range of severe reactions to the injections, from fatal thrombosis to lasting disabilities, sparking a debate over the adequacy of vaccine safety monitoring and compensation for vaccine injuries.

Kate Scott, whose husband suffered a permanent brain injury after receiving the vaccine, expressed mixed feelings: “AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine no longer being used in the UK or Europe, and soon the rest of the world, means no one else will suffer from this awful adverse reaction,” she said. “They say it is for commercial reasons, but maybe it’s because it can no longer be seen as being within the acceptable safety parameters, with 445 confirmed cases of VITT, 81 of these fatal in the UK alone.”

The British government’s vaccine damage payment program has been criticized for not providing sufficient compensation, prompting calls for reform.

“This is an important regulatory step, but still our clients remain without fair compensation. We will continue to fight for the compensation our clients need and campaign for reform of the vaccine damage payment scheme,” Moore added.

New video from the great Katie Hopkins. AstraZeneca has pulled their covid Vaccine.pic.twitter.com/OaREgqHb9L — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 8, 2024

