October 7 survivors charge U.S.-based groups served as pro-Hamas terror arm

A group of American and Israeli survivors of the Hamas Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel have filed a lawsuit against U.S.-based groups which the suit accuses of collaborating with Hamas to legitimize and potentially extend the attack’s impact in the United States.

The suit, filed on May 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Division of Virginia, Alexandria Division, names American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP).

One day after the Oct. 7 massacre, NSJP reportedly issued a Day of Resistance Toolkit for anti-Israel activists and began to organize protests.

According to the suit, the NSJP was issuing a direct response to a Hamas call for mass mobilization of international supporters. Several events on American college campuses in the wake of Oct. 7 were organized using the toolkit.

The toolkit praised the attacks as a historic victory for Palestinians, used Hamas paraglider imagery, described Israeli civilians as legitimate targets, and called for resistance in all forms, “armed struggle, general strikes, and popular demonstrations. All of it is legitimate, and all of it is necessary.”

In the toolkit, NSJP described itself as part of the “unity intifada” being waged, not simply in solidarity with the movement.

“NSJP has effectively become the US campus arm of Hamas, directly aiding and abetting the terror group on American colleges, and facilitating the conditions necessary for Hamas to continue carrying out acts of terror and the holding of hostages, including American nationals,” said Attorney Arsen Ostrovsky, CEO of The International Legal Forum, one of the organizations involved in filing the suit.

“It is time that Hamas and all of its agents, like AMP and NSJP, be held responsible for their horrific actions,” the victims said in a joint statement.

“We want to go on record to expose these groups for the terrorists they are and make certain that they are stopped from operating in the United States and other countries they infiltrate.”

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation from AMP and NSJP for what the lawsuit described as a coordinated effort to justify and support terrorist operations in Gaza immediately after the October attack, propaganda guides, the April 15 economic blockades, and the April 19 call for campus encampments.

AMP and NSJP took part in the April 15 economic blockades that attempted to disrupt U.S. and global economic centers by blocking key bridges, airports, and roads. Following the establishment of an encampment at Columbia University to force the administration to adopt anti-Israel policies, NSJP issued a call for its chapters to replicate the process to “seize” campuses across the U.S.

