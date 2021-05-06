Team Biden won’t deport illegal immigrants who committed murders, sex offenses

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2021

Illegal immigrants who have been convicted of murder and sex crimes are among the thousands Team Biden does not classify as a “priority” for deportation, records show.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich obtained Department of Homeland Security (DHS) records which show that thousands of criminal illegals in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody do not meet Joe Biden’s narrow requirements that allow federal agents to deport someone to their native country.

“The Biden orders, known as ‘sanctuary country’ orders, effectively prevent ICE agents from arresting and deporting criminal illegals unless they have been recently convicted of an aggravated felony or are terrorists or gang members,” Breitbart News noted in a May 5 report.

Analysts say Biden’s sanctuary orders have likely allowed thousands of criminal illegals to be released into American communities who would have otherwise been deported.

The DHS records show that, of the more than 14,100 criminal illegals in federal custody, DHS has no plans to deport about 8,325, including:

• 19 convicted of homicide

• 27 convicted of sexual offenses

• 9 convicted of sexual assault

• 375 convicted of assault

• 17 convicted of burglary

• 9 convicted of commercialized sexual offenses

• 4 convicted of kidnapping

• 7 convicted of obscenity

• 13 convicted of robbery

• 19 convicted of stealing a vehicle

• 91 convicted of larceny

Another internal DHS shows instructions given to ICE agents in early February:

If there is any question as to whether an individual falls into the category of posing a public safety threat, managers should err on the side of caution and postpone the individual’s removal until a full assessment, in coordination with local Office of Chief Counsel, is conducted. If there isn’t sufficient time to determine whether an individual was convicted of an aggravated felony or poses a public safety risk, the individual shall be removed from the manifest until such time as the review is completed. [Emphasis added]

“The internal records showed that top DHS officials were fully aware that their decision to implement the orders would result in the release of thousands of criminal illegal aliens who would be shielded from arrest and deportation under their narrow enforcement parameters,” the Breitbart report noted.

Biden’s “sanctuary country” orders are preventing the deportation of about 9-in-10 illegals. The number being deported has now dropped to the lowest monthly total since federal officials began tracking the number.

According to data reviewed by The Washington Post, only 2,962 illegals were deported by ICE in April — the first time the monthly deportation total has dropped under 3,000.

At the current pace, fewer than 55,000 illegals are expected to be deported this fiscal year, the lowest annual number in recorded history.

The Trump administration deported, on average, about 240,000 illegals each year in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

