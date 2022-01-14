Team Biden lost track of 47,000 migrants they knew about, not including 600,000 ‘gotaways’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 14, 2022

Between spring and summer of last year, more than 47,000 illegal immigrants released into the U.S. by Team Biden disappeared.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed in a letter to Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson that 47,705 of roughly 100,000 migrants given a Notice to Report to ICE offices within 60 days failed to report in that time frame.

Roughly 6,600 migrants had not checked in with ICE but were still inside the 60-day window, and another 49,859 did check in with an ICE office before the roughly two-month deadline, DHS said.

As Team Biden pulled border agents off the front lines, historic levels of illegals poured across the border. Drugs, especially fentanyl, flowed in, and overdose deaths hit an all-time high.

“What we’re experiencing now on the southwest border is a complete, utter catastrophe,” Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which oversees Border Patrol, told The Epoch Times on Jan. 7. “We have lost control of the southwest border.”

During the 2021 calendar year, Border Patrol agents apprehended close to 2 million illegal immigrants from 150 different countries, more than double 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, according to CBP data.

Also in 2021, Border Patrol agents detected, but didn’t catch, an additional 600,000 illegal border crossers, known as “gotaways,” Morgan said.

“That’s the equivalent to the size of the state of Vermont,” he said. “Think about the bad people that are in that 600,000 that got away.”

On the Mexico side of the border, across the Rio Grande in Texas, hundreds of discarded passports, visas, and identification papers can be found every day. Illegals are told it’s harder to be deported from the United States without papers.

“This is not a surge. This is an invasion,” Morgan said. “I mean, this is a catastrophic amount of illegal aliens trying to break into our country.”

The result in some border areas, he said, is that most Border Patrol agents are being pulled off the “national security mission” to be “daycare providers, processing agents, and bus drivers.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief