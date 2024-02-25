Team Biden again bids for student votes despite earlier Supreme Court ruling

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2024

It appears nothing is off the table in Joe Biden’s trolling for student votes.

A year after the Supreme Court declared the Biden Administration’s student debt cancellation policy unconstitutional, the White House unveiled another plan to bail out student loan borrowers.

The new plan aims to “cancel” $1.2 billion in student loan debt for 153,000 borrowers “currently enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) repayment plan,” according to the White House.

Those figures come in addition to the 74,000 loans, totaling $5 billion, Biden “forgave” last month.

“Of course, when Biden and his administration say they’re ‘canceling’ or ‘forgiving’ student loan debt, what they’re actually doing is taking debt agreed to by individuals who attended university and transferring it to U.S. taxpayers who chose not to pursue a college degree or have already repaid their loans,” Shawn Fleetwood noted in a Feb. 22 analysis for The Federalist.

“My MAGA Republican friends in the Congress, elected officials, and special interests stepped in and sued us, and the Supreme Court blocked it. But that didn’t stop me,” Biden said during a press conference announcing the new plan.

Biden’s new student loan bailouts were not approved by Congress.

Missouri GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt said it’s “just another example of Imperial Biden doing whatever the hell he wants no matter what the law says.”

“The Biden Admission is totally out of control and lawless. There is nothing they won’t do to maintain power,” Schmitt wrote on X. “Illegal act after illegal act. That’s your real ‘Threat to Democracy.’ ”

Prior to joining the Senate, Schmitt served as Missouri’s attorney general and co-filed the lawsuit responsible for Biden’s initial student loan bailout being declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Fleetwood noted that the move “unveils a desperate attempt to use taxpayer resources to sway the 2024 election” in Biden’s favor.

According to a Politico report, the White House planned to send emails to the 153,000 borrowers impacted by the policy in order to “make sure they know whom to thank for it.”

A draft copy of the email crafted by the administration and obtained by Politico, blares the headline, “A Message From President Biden,” and reads: “Congratulations—all or a portion of your federal student loans will be forgiven because you qualify for early loan forgiveness under my Administration’s SAVE Plan.” The Education Department has included Biden’s signature in prior messages sent to borrowers regarding “rounds of debt relief.”

Fleetwood noted: “It doesn’t require a college degree to figure out what the White House is doing. With Biden’s popularity among young voters in the toilet — partly because they think his anti-Israel policies aren’t antagonistic enough — the president’s handlers are looking for ways to juice enthusiasm within a demographic key to Democrats’ electoral success. And what better way to accomplish this goal than to use taxpayer dollars to effectively bribe young voters into voting for Biden?

“Despite its attempt to cast the newest round of student loan bailout as an act of compassion, the Biden administration can’t obscure what the policy truly is: a pay-for-play scheme designed to boost Biden’s reelection prospects.”

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists