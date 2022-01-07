Swamp Theater: Team Biden, Pelosi commemorate a manufactured Jan. 6 narrative

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2022

“Thanks to television and handheld cameras, tens of millions of Americans were eyewitnesses to the events a year ago, and no amount of spin and media propaganda can turn the commonly understood facts into something they aren’t,” New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin noted on Thursday.

But they still try.

Joe Biden said the only logical response to Jan. 6, 2021 — which he has said many times was the “worst attack on democracy” since the Civil War — is to fully federalize elections. The “great unifier” Biden referred to President Donald Trump more than a dozen times, using the “Big Lie” narrative concocted by leftists to shut down anyone questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

The FBI has said it has not found any evidence that the events of Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol were part of an organized plot to overturn the election.

And then came the outright lies.

“Some have already made the ultimate sacrifice in this sacred effort,” Biden said. “Jill and I have mourned police officers in this Capitol Rotunda not once but twice in the wake of January 6th: once to honor Officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life the day after the attack, and a second time to honor Officer Billy Evans, who lost his life defending this Capitol as well.”

Sicknick died of natural causes. Leftist media, led by The New York Times, for months had pushed the false narrative that Sicknick was killed by Trump supporters who hit him over the head with a fire extinguisher. Apparently, Biden’s handlers are still sticking with that narrative.

Evans was killed three months after Jan. 6 by a black nationalist supporter of Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam. There is absolutely no connection between Jan. 6 and Evans’s murder.

And although no Jan. 6 defendants have been charged with insurrection and, reports have confirmed, none of them were carrying guns, Biden insisted: “This wasn’t a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection.”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham accused Biden of “brazen politicization” and called the speech an “effort to resurrect a failed presidency.”

In a ridiculous speech delivered on Thursday, Kamala Harris actually claimed that Jan. 6, 2021 was comparable to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

On Dec. 7, 1941, 2,403 Americans were killed in the Japanese assault on Pearl Harbor. On September 11, 2001, 2,977 people were killed in the terrorist attacks.

Ashli Babbitt, who was shot in cold blood by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, is the only death officially attributed to Jan. 6.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki provided more fuel for the F— Joe Biden crowd on Thursday when she proclaimed: “I’d like to say there is only one president in history who fomented an insurrection which prompted the ceasing of our nation’s Capitol… I think everybody knew who he was referring to. When their children and grandchildren look at the history books, do they want to be perpetuating the big lie? Do they want to be walking like silent lemmings behind the former president, who fomented an insurrection? Or do they want to be part of saving our democracy?”

Meanwhile, to commemorate the insurrection that wasn’t, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presented Swamp Theater of the Absurd on Jan. 6, 2022, trotting out a pre-recorded clip of the Hamilton cast singing “Dear Theodosia,” along with a prepared statement from the musical’s star actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.

So now it’s literally theater. https://t.co/Yd7qumtN2D — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2022

Continuing with the theatrics, Pelosi and some 100 mask-clad members of Congress stood outside the Capitol for roughly 10 minutes, holding candles.

“Let us all here join in a moment of silence in memory of those who lost their lives and sacrificed so much for our democracy that day,” Pelosi said as she falsely added Evans’s name to the list.

Pelosi’s House is currently engaged in an investigation into Jan. 6 that is not seeking answers all questions about exactly what happened, including possible FBI involvement. The so-called “Select Committee” is nothing more than Trump Impeachment 3.0.

Democrats are now supporting the use of a clause in the 14th Amendment that prevents any official who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from ever holding office again, the New York Post reported.

Donald Trump Jr. responded on Instagram: “And there it is . . . This is what it’s always been about folks. All the theater, all the narrative, all the bullshit and lies… this is what it’s been about from moment one!!! Democrats have weaponized everything in govt with your $$$ to try to stop the one person that won’t fold under the pressure to save American values, freedom and liberty.”

As The Federalist pointed out last month, any rioting that occurred on Jan. 6 was the result of a security failure of Pelosi’s own doing.

“Despite the Associated Press and Washington Post’s best efforts to run interference for the speaker, suddenly exonerating her of duties overseeing Capitol security, the riot on Jan. 6 was a security failure Pelosi owns. If the ‘speaker trusts security professionals to make security decisions,’ then why, as the police breach unfolded, did Irving feel compelled to seek the speaker’s approval to dispatch the National Guard, as The New York Times reported? How could Pelosi also order the extended shut down of the Capitol to visitors, citing coronavirus, and install metal detectors in the House chamber?”

