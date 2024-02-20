Supreme Court ruling appears to validate ‘unprecedented’ lawfare campaign against Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, February 20, 2024

It is “clear to me that one of the goals of lawfare is to deter lawyers from challenging the 2024 election,” attorney Lin Wood said on Tuesday after the U.S. Supreme Court on rejected his appeal of legal sanctions imposed after his alleged participation in contesting the 2020 election in Michigan.

By rejecting the appeal, the high court left in place a June 2023 ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that partially upheld the sanctions against Wood and other lawyers, including Sidney Powell.

Nine lawyers initially faced sanctions for filing a lawsuit which alleged, among other things, that “hostile foreign governments” were gaining access to voting machines.

The lawyers ultimately withdrew the lawsuit after the election was certified, but not before defendants including state officials asked for sanctions, reports say.

The appeals court upheld sanctions against seven of the lawyers, including Powell and Wood.

Wood responded in a Telegram post, writing:

Today, the United States Supreme Court denied my certiorari request and refused to review the sanctions order against me in the Michigan election lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell. I did not sign, prepare, or file the Michigan case. I had NO involvement whatsoever in that case. My name was listed on the complaint without my knowledge or permission (but not listed as a filing attorney). There exists no factual or legal basis for sanctions being ordered against me. But I have now exhausted my appeal rights so that particular injustice is final. So I will render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s. I will keep my eyes on Jesus Christ and my eternity. We live in a fallen, broken world. I thank Michigan attorney Paul Stablein for fighting the battle for me despite the likelihood that it was destined to be a futile battle in the present legal system that ignores TRUTH and justice.

In a second Telegram post, Wood wrote:

I have been openly critical of S. Powell for putting my name on some of the election complaints without my knowledge or permission. But I have not criticized the right to file lawsuits seeking to investigate the 2020 election. I did not believe fraud cases would be successful as it takes years to litigate a fraud case. I challenged the 2020 election in Georgia as the named plaintiff based on the failure of the GA legislature to adopt or approve changes in the election procedures as required by well-established law in a federal election conducted by the states. A simple legal issue that should have been easily and quickly resolved unlike fraud cases. I had no involvement in the drafting of Powell’s lawsuits so I am not responsible for any errors in those pleadings. Having made my position clear (and I have been consistent), it is equally clear to me that one of the goals of lawfare is to deter lawyers from challenging the 2024 election. What lawyer will have the courage to do so after witnessing the massive efforts of the enemy to destroy me, professionally, personally, and financially related to the 2020 election??? In the fullness of time, I am confident that I will be vindicated as I have only spoken and done TRUTH.

Every facet of the legal offensive against Trump is utterly unprecedented in American history. Nothing like today’s ruling in New York, imposing a $354 million fine and banning Trump from all business in New York, has ever happened before. New York’s law allowing for the total… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 16, 2024

